WRAL
Clayton police investigate high-speed chase, shooting
CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton police are investigating a high-speed chase and shooting on Monday night. Residents told authorities they heard about 15 gunshots near North Carolina Highway 42 and Glen Laurel Road in Clayton. WRAL News has a crew heading to the scene. Refresh the page for the latest...
cbs17
Felon wanted by Fayetteville police for removing monitor device 11 months ago has been found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who police said removed his electronic tracking device in January has been found and is in custody in Bladen County, officials said. Antwan Bryant was arrested Saturday in Bladen County, Fayetteville police said in a news release. In January, police said their...
cbs17
2 taken to hospital after shooting, crash during possible road rage in Cumberland County, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for the driver of an SUV that was involved in a possible road-rage shooting that injured two people and led to a crash Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of...
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
WRAL
Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl
ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
cbs17
Harnett County mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose. Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.
Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
cbs17
‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
cbs17
Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17
Wake Forest man crashes into bicyclist, hits deputy’s car during chase in Durham County, officials say; 3 taken to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man crashed his car into a bicyclist and then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said. The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the...
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
qcnews.com
Gunfire disabled subtation equipment: Moore Co. Sheriff
A mass power outage near Pinehurst occurred when someone disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation with gunfire, the local sheriff confirmed Sunday. Gunfire disabled subtation equipment: Moore Co. Sheriff. A mass power outage near Pinehurst occurred when someone disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation with gunfire, the local...
WRAL
Deadly 3-car collision at intersection in Fayetteville leaves 1 man dead
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly three-car collision at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville left one man dead on Friday night. Police identified the victim as Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23. After Roberts ran a red light, the three cars collided and one caught fire...
Bladen County man arrested on multiple drug charges
TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of the 15000 block of NC Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday. According to information from police, the vehicle stop resulted in the location and seizure of amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. Two firearms were also recovered.
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
Stolen Latta rescue vehicle recovered in North Carolina; man arrested
Norris was in the Nash County Detention Center on Friday, still awaiting extradition.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Deputies looking for missing NC 5-year-old boy
The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are looking for a missing five-year-old boy on Wednesday night.
WRAL
Spring Lake man shot and killed
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...
