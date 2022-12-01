ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Clayton police investigate high-speed chase, shooting

CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton police are investigating a high-speed chase and shooting on Monday night. Residents told authorities they heard about 15 gunshots near North Carolina Highway 42 and Glen Laurel Road in Clayton. WRAL News has a crew heading to the scene. Refresh the page for the latest...
WITN

Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
WRAL

Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl

ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
Bladen Journal

Community complaints lead to search warrant and multiple arrests

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the course of several months alleging that controlled substances are being manufactured and sold near the 1600 block of West Seaboard Street in Bladenboro. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted surveillance around the...
cbs17

‘Active gunfire’ alert leaves 2 injured in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting in Goldsboro left two people injured early Saturday morning, according to police. On Saturday shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to ShotSpotter alerts regarding “active gunfire” in the 300 block of Beech Street in addition to several 911 calls.
cbs17

Teen mom and baby missing in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen and baby, according to a release. Deputies said Tikhia Underwood and her baby, Kearyee Underwood were last seen on Grouper Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies said in a release that Tikhia...
cbs17

Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
qcnews.com

Gunfire disabled subtation equipment: Moore Co. Sheriff

A mass power outage near Pinehurst occurred when someone disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation with gunfire, the local sheriff confirmed Sunday. Gunfire disabled subtation equipment: Moore Co. Sheriff. A mass power outage near Pinehurst occurred when someone disabled equipment at a Duke Energy substation with gunfire, the local...
WRAL

Deadly 3-car collision at intersection in Fayetteville leaves 1 man dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly three-car collision at the intersection of Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville left one man dead on Friday night. Police identified the victim as Eugene A. Roberts Jr., 23. After Roberts ran a red light, the three cars collided and one caught fire...
Bladen Journal

Bladen County man arrested on multiple drug charges

TAR HEEL — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop in the area of the 15000 block of NC Hwy 87 in Tar Heel on Wednesday. According to information from police, the vehicle stop resulted in the location and seizure of amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana. Two firearms were also recovered.
WRAL

Spring Lake man shot and killed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday around 4:45 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1000 block of W. Orange St. after reports of shots being fired. A man, who police identified as 50-year-old Curtis Lamont Melvin, was found outside of a home. He had been shot...

