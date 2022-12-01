ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mysaline.com

Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton

The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
whiterivernow.com

Christmas festivities, parade planned for Batesville this weekend

Batesville will be celebrating Christmas in an “old-fashioned” way this weekend as holiday festivities and the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade come to town. Main Street Batesville (MSB), Experience Independence, and the Old Independence Regional Museum (OIRM) will present Old-Fashioned Christmas 2022 from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 10.
THV11

Where to see festive holiday lights in central Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas is ready to celebrate the holidays with these festive light displays that are fun for the whole family!. Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs. Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park. When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 4...
THV11

Kenny Chesney coming to North Little Rock next year on tour

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kenny Chesney will be coming to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, along with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets for the I Go Back tour will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m., with an 8-ticket limit per household.
tinyhousetalk.com

24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000

Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
THV11

Used car dealerships in Little Rock work to keep up with demand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself in the market for a car your options might be limited—Car dealerships have been working to meet the demand they have seen while bouncing back from various shortages. Like all businesses, dealerships were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You...
THV11

CALS announces Food for Fines program details

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) has announced the details of its popular Food for Fines program, where patrons can offset their library fines with food donations. Food for Fines will take place from December 11-17, and during that time, library users are invited to...
THV11

Meet LRPD's K-9 officer keeping holiday travelers safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the Clinton National Airport, things are taking off and picking up. "We always know during the holidays, there's going to be a lot of travelers," LRPD Officer Wayne Kelly said. For Kelly, this is one of the busiest times of the year, but also...
THV11

Here's how holiday stress could land you in the ER

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are some of the most stressful times of the year— but that stress could land you in an emergency room if you aren't careful. "The holidays, as much as we enjoy them, are also a time of stress for our patients," said Dr. Raul Seupaul, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UAMS.
THV11

Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
THV11

Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
THV11

Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
Little Rock local news

