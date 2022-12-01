Read full article on original website
Little Rock church educates community on best ways to handle money
A local church is on a mission to help the community learn the best ways to handle money.
mysaline.com
Shop the annual Mistletoe Market Dec 10th in Benton
The City of Benton will host their Annual Mistletoe Market on Saturday, December 10th. Over 60 vendors will be at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, with crafts and homemade items. It will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. with Midtowne church hosting its family fest with food and inflatables from...
whiterivernow.com
Christmas festivities, parade planned for Batesville this weekend
Batesville will be celebrating Christmas in an “old-fashioned” way this weekend as holiday festivities and the annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade come to town. Main Street Batesville (MSB), Experience Independence, and the Old Independence Regional Museum (OIRM) will present Old-Fashioned Christmas 2022 from Friday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 10.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
‘Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto headed to Robinson Center in Little Rock
Comedian Joe Gatto announced that the Robinson Center in Little Rock is one of his stops on his upcoming comedy tour.
Where to see festive holiday lights in central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Central Arkansas is ready to celebrate the holidays with these festive light displays that are fun for the whole family!. Garvan Gardens Winter Garden Festival in Hot Springs. Where: Garvan Gardens - 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs National Park. When: Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 4...
North Little Rock Christmas parade postponed due to rain
Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.
Kenny Chesney coming to North Little Rock next year on tour
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kenny Chesney will be coming to North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, April 22, 2023, along with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets for the I Go Back tour will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m., with an 8-ticket limit per household.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-foot Little Rock Tiny House w/ a Lift Bed for $30,000
Here’s an awesome, affordable tiny house on wheels for sale in Little Rock, Arizona. The main bed is on a pulley system, so it can be lifted out of the living room space during the daytime to provide maximum space!. A galley kitchen takes up one wall of the...
Used car dealerships in Little Rock work to keep up with demand
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself in the market for a car your options might be limited—Car dealerships have been working to meet the demand they have seen while bouncing back from various shortages. Like all businesses, dealerships were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “You...
House fire leaves Arkansas family with nothing during holiday season
Following a mid-November house fire, a Jacksonville family has lost everything, leaving them without answers on what their next step will be.
CALS announces Food for Fines program details
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) has announced the details of its popular Food for Fines program, where patrons can offset their library fines with food donations. Food for Fines will take place from December 11-17, and during that time, library users are invited to...
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With the holidays in full-swing, there is no shortage of wonderful activities and entertainment happening in the Natural State.
Meet LRPD's K-9 officer keeping holiday travelers safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the Clinton National Airport, things are taking off and picking up. "We always know during the holidays, there's going to be a lot of travelers," LRPD Officer Wayne Kelly said. For Kelly, this is one of the busiest times of the year, but also...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
Here's how holiday stress could land you in the ER
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holidays are some of the most stressful times of the year— but that stress could land you in an emergency room if you aren't careful. "The holidays, as much as we enjoy them, are also a time of stress for our patients," said Dr. Raul Seupaul, Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine with UAMS.
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers
BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
Plumbers expecting more calls during holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As people were busy cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving weekend, plumbers in Central Arkansas were busy responding to calls about clogs. “Clogged drains, clogged sinks, clogged dishwashers, broken hoses on dishwashers,” said John Meckfessel with Sanders Plumbing, Heating, and Air. Calls about items...
Local children’s hospitals seeing high volumes of respiratory illness
Some children's hospitals around the nation have begun to reach capacity, but Northwest Arkansas children's hospitals say that they are busy but still managing the situation effectively.
Local groups discuss solutions for homelessness in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's something we heard many times after posting the initial story earlier this week... removing the camps does not remove the problem of homelessness. Right now, the problem is growing with not enough space at local shelters. "This is an issue that has been building...
THV11
