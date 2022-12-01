If Biden's Student Loan Plan Fails in Court, These Work Benefits Can Help Pay Student Debt

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worried About Social Security Benefit Cuts? Calculators Can Gauge How Changes May Affect You
Social Security has a 13-year window for paying full benefits. At that point, benefits may be reduced unless Congress acts sooner. If you want to know how benefit cuts would affect you, certain calculators can help. While it's generally still wise to plan under current rules, stress-testing your plan can...
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
Op-Ed: FTX Crash Shows Cryptocurrency Market Needs Bank-Like Regulation
Rob Nichols is the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association and Dennis Kelleher is president and CEO of Better Markets, a Washington-based nonprofit that promotes financial markets reform. The recent turmoil in the trillion-dollar crypto sector, including FTX's sudden liquidity crisis and spectacular collapse, has updated the concept...
