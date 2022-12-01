Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend admin takes reins of Hutchinson city government
HUTCHINSON — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson city administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson on Jan....
TMP-M alum named Hays Catholic Schools advancement director
Submitted by TMP-M Faith and family have always provided a solid foundation for Mason Ruder while growing up in Hays. That foundation got even stronger earlier this month when his alma mater greeted him back with open arms. Ruder, a 2010 graduate of Thomas More Prep-Marian High School, has been...
Hays Westside students connect during family-style lunches
Three elementary school students at Westside Elementary School took a Hays Post reporter on a tour this week to explain their new family-style lunch program. Westside school serves elementary through high school students who have emotional or behavioral issues that make it difficult for them to attend full days at their home schools. The students receive extra support at the school with the goal of transitioning them back to their home classrooms.
Tip a Cop to raise money for Special Olympics Tuesday at Gella's
The Hays Police Department is joining forces with Gella's Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes. Members of the HPD will be at the Gella's from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The HPD members will approach tables with servers. They will inform the diners...
🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season
It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
Sounds of Christmas return to Ellis County with annual Cathedral Concert
VICTORIA — One of Ellis County's most beloved holiday traditions, the annual Christmas concert in the St. Fidelis Basilica is set to return at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. "It's a big deal with us, and we'd like to see the big crowd come in and fill up St. Fidelis. It usually does," said Terry Crull, Fort Hays State University director of choral activities.
Hays PD Activity Report, Nov. 20-26
The Hays Police Department responded to 65 calls from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Sustainability the focus of FHSU entrepreneurial competition
Forty-four FHSU students representing 10 countries and multiple degree programs competed in the first sustainability-themed entrepreneurial competition. The EPI²C Challenge was formerly known as Kansas Startup Weekend, a competition held annually at FHSU since 2011. “Sustainability is very important to these students,” said Henry Schwaller, instructor in the department...
Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
70-degree temperature swing after record high Thursday
There was nearly a 70-degree swing in temperature from a record high on Thursday to the overnight low, according to the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays. The high on Thursday was a Dec. 2 record of 77 degrees, with the overnight low plunging to just 8 degrees. The high...
Juvenile injured after another accident at Ellinwood Fire Department
For the second time in 26 months, the Ellinwood Fire Department was the site of an injury accident. At 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Ellinwood Fire Department North, located at 209 W. 1st Street.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Newton
The TMP-Marian boys and girls basketball teams take on Newton in the consolation semifinals of the Hays City Shootout Friday at Hays High School. The girls game is scheduled to tipoff at 3 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 4:45 p.m. Click the player below or click HERE...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Washburn Rural/Free State
The Hays High Indians girls basketball team takes on Washburn Rural in the semifinals of the Hays City Shootout Friday at approximately 6:30 with the boys to follow at about 8:15 p.m. against Lawrence Free State. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also...
👟 FHSU's Hodsden earns All-America status at DII Championships
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-America honors after placing 40th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Chambers Creek Regional Park. The Mitchell, Neb. native traversed the six-kilometer course in 21:20.8. After finding herself in 63rd place at the...
🏀 Hays girls runner-up; boys third at HSC
The Hays girls finished runner-up after making the Hays City Shootout finals for the 13th time. The Indians trailed by ten with less than three minutes remaining but couldn't not get a buzzer beating three pointer to drop in, falling 39-36. Hays had just one lead in the championship game...
🤼 Tigers come up short in a pair of duals
GOLDEN, Colo. - Fort Hays State Wrestling went 0-2 in a double dual against San Francisco State and Colorado School of Mines on Friday. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197), Mason Turner (133), and Cade Lindsey (174) each won both of their matches. San Francisco State took an early 5-0 lead by...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men close out six-game homestand Saturday with Rogers State
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: And-1 Night - Attend the game and get one free item from the concession stand (candy, popcorn, pop, nachos) Halftime: Hays Regional Airport Pack Your Bags promotion. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will return to action on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3) at...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0