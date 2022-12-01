Three elementary school students at Westside Elementary School took a Hays Post reporter on a tour this week to explain their new family-style lunch program. Westside school serves elementary through high school students who have emotional or behavioral issues that make it difficult for them to attend full days at their home schools. The students receive extra support at the school with the goal of transitioning them back to their home classrooms.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO