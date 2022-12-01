Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There's a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team's 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale. "I didn't...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals With Convincing Win Over Poland
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The defending World Cup champions are moving onto the quarterfinals. France earned a dominant 3-1 win over Poland in a round of 16 match at Al Thumama Stadium in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Daley Blind Doubles Netherlands' Lead Over USMNT Before Halftime
The United States' 2022 World Cup hopes just took a big dent. Right before halftime of the USMNT's round of 16 contest against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dutch defender Daley Blind made it 2-0 in added time. Similar to how Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Denzel...
Comments / 0