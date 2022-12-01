Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat
A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
Wow! New York Getting Ready For Massive Cash Payout
As if there is not enough stress on us these days, there are reports that the gas tax holiday here in New York State may be ending soon. As of the end of this month/year, New York's 17 cent relief on tax may be gone. Add that to the pressure of getting gifts at low prices in an inflationary market and it is the perfect stress recipe.
NYS Drivers About To Pay More On The Thruway
It’s almost official - driving on the New York State Thruway will get more expensive. We can expect some major changes along the New York State Thruway this coming year, including revamped service areas. However, one upcoming change will affect our wallets more than others. New York State Thruway...
Here Is Why Brutal Cold Snap Is Good For New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across New York State and bring freezing temperatures and this is a good thing. This week we will see normal average temperatures across the state but a cold snap will come across the state during the weekend. The cold snap will start...
Western New York Native Featured On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]
If you watch Saturday Night Live this past weekend, you would have caught a glimpse of a Western New York native rocking out during the musical guest segment. Saturday Night Live was live this past Saturday after being on a two-week hiatus and it featured Keke Palmer as the host and musical guest SZA.
All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State
Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
Taxes Are Set To Drop In Erie County
Taxes in New York State is always a major concern that impacts everyone and for years we have paid some of the highest taxes in the country. A recent announcement made by some local government officials that some of us in Western New York will start to see a nice decrease in the amount of money we continue to the government.
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Bitter, Freezing Cold Temps Coming Next Week To New York State
Temperatures are going to look a lot different next week in New York State. The temps will drop nearly 30 degrees from where they are right now. The weather will go from the mid-50s and windy to below-freezing by next Friday. Temperatures next week will be in the high 20s starting next weekend. The cold front will finally catch up to the usual December weather in New York State.
Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get Raise This Month
This month, many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's unbelievable that 21 states still have the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming expect working people to survive off just over $7 per hour.
Gas Prices Will Drop UNDER $3 in New York State
Believe it or not, gas prices are trading in the right direction. That direction is DOWN. The gas prices are possibly going to go under $3 on a national average soon, according to GasBuddy. In fact, gas at a couple of Western New York gas stations is $2.95 or less.
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
