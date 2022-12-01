ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today

kykn.com

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
koze.com

NWS: Light Snow Overnight Into Monday; More Snow Tuesday & Again Thursday

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will experience periods of snow this week as temperatures remain at or below average. The Thursday snow event has the potential to produce amounts of four inches or more in northeast/north-central Washington and far north Idaho. This afternoon...
koze.com

NWS: More Snow On the Way

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service says the Inland Northwest will remain in a snowy weather pattern for the next seven to 10 days. The forecast through Wednesday will feature periods of light snow, mainly over north Idaho. Thursday through the weekend will include two or three storm systems capable of light to locally moderate snow.
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
koze.com

DEQ Awards Nearly $1.7M to 26 Drinking Water & Wastewater Systems Across Idaho (LISTEN)

BOISE, ID – The towns of Cottonwood and Bovill are among 26 recipients of nearly $1.7 million for drinking water ad wastewater system upgrades. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of $1,681,466 to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
koze.com

36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos

CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
koze.com

Free Training For Childcare Providers

LEWISTON, ID – Registration is open for a free oral health training seminar for childcare providers. It will take place in early January; registration must be completed by December 30th. This free four-hour training is based on the Cavity Free Kids curriculum of the ARCORA Foundation. Licensed Idaho dental hygienists will present the material and demonstrate interactive activities to be used with children. Tips for pregnant women will be included, too. A light breakfast will be provided, and classroom teaching materials are included.
koze.com

Bovill To Benefit From DEQ Drinking Water and Wastewater Awards

nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: I-84 open in both directions in eastern OR

OREGON — UPDATE: 11:53 p.m. I-84 is now reopen for traffic in both directions. According to ODOT the road is now open from Pendleton to La Grande, however, drivers should expect winter conditions and should use caution when driving. Check TripCheck.com for updates before traveling. UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound...
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
KREM2

Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
KLEWTV

Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm

The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
NBCMontana

Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday

WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
kmvt

Intermountain Gas submits request to increase Idaho prices

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas customers in Southern Idaho could soon be seeing a slight increase in cost on their gas bill from Intermountain Gas. The company has submitted a request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase costs by 4.4% for residential customers and 1.5% for commercial customers.

