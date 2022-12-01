LEWISTON, ID – Registration is open for a free oral health training seminar for childcare providers. It will take place in early January; registration must be completed by December 30th. This free four-hour training is based on the Cavity Free Kids curriculum of the ARCORA Foundation. Licensed Idaho dental hygienists will present the material and demonstrate interactive activities to be used with children. Tips for pregnant women will be included, too. A light breakfast will be provided, and classroom teaching materials are included.

