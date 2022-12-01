Read full article on original website
2022’s Worst Place To Live In New York Is…..
As we head into the month of December, a lot of people will be looking back at the good, the bad, and the ugly that was 2022. One of the bad and ugly was finding the worst place to live here in the state of New York. Every year the...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
All The Winter Events This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and with a brand new month, there are even more events to scope out!. People are planning to be out and about this weekend, with temperatures expected to be chilly. SantaCon is coming back to Erie County, and we can't wait! But there are some other winter activities to do around Western New York this weekend, too.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Can You Collect Money From Old Winning New York State Lottery Ticket?
The Mega Millions drawing for tomorrow, Friday, December 2, 2022, is $333 million. I'm sure you're praying to the lottery gods to win if you play. But, what if you find an old winning lottery ticket that you misplaced or forgot about, can you still collect the winnings?. The lottery...
Here Is Why Brutal Cold Snap Is Good For New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across New York State and bring freezing temperatures and this is a good thing. This week we will see normal average temperatures across the state but a cold snap will come across the state during the weekend. The cold snap will start...
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Western New York Coffee Company Announces Closure
Admit it, you drink way too much coffee everyday. Perhaps you are going to have a resolution in the new year to drink a cup or two less each day? Good luck with that! It can be a struggle to give up a good cup of coffee. Especially if you are a person who has to wake up early or work late.
Free Fast Food For Life In New York State?
Sure, we all want to start the new year as healthy as we can. Quitting smoking, working out more and meal prepping are all part of the plan for 2023. It's really the same as every other year but this IS the year you WILL make the changes...right?. For those...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
$2.99 Gas Has FINALLY Arrived in Western New York
Gas under 3 bucks. This is NOT a drill. 2022 has not been a good year in terms of gas prices. Since the beginning of the year, gas prices have only gone up month after month. With inflation being as high as it is, gas prices that kept skyrocketing were not helping family budgets. New York State declared they would have a 'gas tax' which would help take away some of the tax burdens on a state and county level. In turn, that would make the gas cheaper at the pump for the consumer. It doesn't seem like we are seeing THAT much relief. You are seeing gas still hover around $3.85 cents in Buffalo's close suburbs.
Great Places To Go Ice Skating in Southern Ontario
With the arrival of colder temperatures in Western New York and Southern Ontario, it's time for us to start looking toward all of our favorite winter activities. Whether you love the cold and snow or not, it's something that you have to deal with living in New York State. Since it comes every year at about the same time, why not make the best of it?
14 Places To Buy Cheap Christmas Trees In Western New York
If you celebrate Christmas and you love real trees, chances are, you'll be on the lookout for one this year. But does it have to cost an arm and a leg?. The price of everything has gone up this year. So regardless of how many presents you plan to buy, Christmas is about to become more expensive from the get-go. That goes for trees too.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Canadians Bought All Children’s Cold Medications in New York?
Children's Tylenol, AKA Acetaminophen, and Children's Advil and Motrin, AKA Ibuprofen, are completely sold out at pharmacies and grocery stores across the state. This is especially true near the US/Canadian border in the state in places like Western New York and the North Country. Why, though, is this happening? First,...
Another Weather Watch Has Been Issued For Western New York
Today would be a good day to make sure your Christmas decorations are nice and secure. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind warning for parts of Western New York. So what does that mean? Well, those winds could cause plenty of damage around Western New...
Can New Yorkers Legally Do This In Canada?
One of the best parts about living in New York is that we share an open border with our neighbors to the north, Canada. Chances are at some point you have made the trip over the border and hung out for a day or two in Canada. While you were there you might have enjoyed some amazing Canadian things like milk in a bag or ketchup chips.
3 Airports In New York State Area Among The Most Stressful In America
Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible. There are three airports in the New York State area that are among the most stressful in North America.
