Gas under 3 bucks. This is NOT a drill. 2022 has not been a good year in terms of gas prices. Since the beginning of the year, gas prices have only gone up month after month. With inflation being as high as it is, gas prices that kept skyrocketing were not helping family budgets. New York State declared they would have a 'gas tax' which would help take away some of the tax burdens on a state and county level. In turn, that would make the gas cheaper at the pump for the consumer. It doesn't seem like we are seeing THAT much relief. You are seeing gas still hover around $3.85 cents in Buffalo's close suburbs.

3 DAYS AGO