The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama

Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...

