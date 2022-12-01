MS Bball: LMS boys finishes 1-3 vs Harper Creek; Bronson and UC split; Quincy splits with Jonesville

BATTLE CREEK, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams faced off with long time rival Harper Creek on Wednesday in another Interstate 8 conference battle. Coldwater went 1-3 on the day, taking a win in the 8th grade “A” contest and falling in the remaining three.

In the eighth grade “A” game, the Cardinals secured a big win, downing Harper Creek 37-31.

Draycen Foster led the Cardinals with 16 points while Dayton Ennis added 14 points.

Also chipping in for the LMS Cardinals was Manny Hernandez with three points; Finnegan Hanson with two points; and Carter Shaffer with two points.

In the eighth grade “B” game the Cardinals came up just a bit short versus Harper Creek, falling by the score of 45-39.

Coldwater was led on the night by Thad Timer who had 11 points and seven rebounds while Gabe McCown added 10 points.

Austin Stepp just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 steals while Cohen Taylor chipped in with six points. Rylan Edwards closed out the scoring with four points.

In the seventh grade “A” contest it was Harper Creek downing Coldwater by the score of 41-19.

Travon Mitchell had nine rebounds, Cooper Golematis added seven rebounds and Wayne Case chipped in with three steals.

In the seventh grade “B” game the Cardinals came up just a little short, falling to Harper Creek 35-24.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Kameron McKinney who had eight points, six rebounds and three steals while Carter Curtis added six points, seven rebounds and a steal.

Also adding to the seventh grade “B” effort was Wyatt Boger with three points, two steals and three rebounds; Miles Buckley with two points, two steals and two rebounds; Carter Finley with six rebounds, one steal and one point; Gabe Spear with three rebounds and one steal; Kacy Thornton with five rebounds, three steals and two points; and Mohamed Yehya with three rebounds, two steals and two points.

The LMS Cardinals will be back in action next Monday when they face off with Northwest.

Union City and Bronson MS split

UNION CITY, MI. — The Union City Chargers and the Bronson Viking middle school boys basketball teams split their Big 8 battles on Wednesday, with Union City taking the seventh grade game and Bronson taking the eighth grade win.

In the seventh grade game it was Union City winning 53-33. Nolan Chard led the Chargers with 13 points as the seventh grade Chargers improve to 5-0 on the season.

In the eighth grade game it was Bronson taking the win, defeating Union City 57-43. Liam Payne led the Chargers with 16 points. Stats for Bronson were not made available.

Quincy and Jonesville MS split

QUINCY, MI. — The Quincy Oriole and Jonesville Comet MS boys basketball teams split on Wednesday, with Quincy taking the seventh grade game and Jonesville taking the eighth grade win.

In the seventh grade game it was Jonesville defeating Quincy 56-36. Jonesville was led by Caleb Blonde who had a game high 23 points while Quincy was led by Alex Dunn with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

In the seventh grade game it was Quincy taking the 43-11 win to remain unbeaten on the year. Quincy was led by Bryson Estlow with 15 points and seven steals while Grant Longardner added eight points.