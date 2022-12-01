Read full article on original website
Related
Health officials issue alert regarding rising respiratory illnesses nationwide
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the United States and here in the Commonwealth. Whether it's RSV, Flu, or COVID-19, patients are flooding health facilities.
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
NBC12
VDH: High flu activity at daycare facilities, schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The seasonal wave of influenza, hitting the U.S., including Virginia, harder than in years past. Virginia health officials urged caution Thursday, just one day after the first pediatric flu death of the season was reported in southwest Virginia. “With going to school, gathering at school, coming...
WHSV
New mpox case may change how some view the virus
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
New Bishop of Diocese of Virginia consecrated in Richmond
More than 45 bishops from around the world gathered for the service, which was held at Saint Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church nationwide, was the Chief Consecrator.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
cbs19news
First Night Virginia canceled again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Virginia Department of Forestry on why you should ‘leave your leaves’
The last of the fall leaves are starting to hit the ground and are probably piling up in your yard or garden. You may want to rake them up, throw them away, or burn them, but the Virginia Department of Forestry is encouraging another solution -- leave them alone.
NBC12
Families of Virginians who died in Airbnb to take legal action
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - One month after two Virginians died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City - their families are taking legal action. WVEC reports best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall - along with another friend - died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The families are demanding...
Police issue warning ahead of holiday rush; 'common sense' tool can save lives
State police are urging Virginians to buckle up this holiday season, citing multiple fatal crashes that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend, where a driver or passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
Augusta Free Press
‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation
The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
‘After School Satan Club’ sparks religious freedom debate in Virginia
"He is just an imaginary figure that we look to because he is the eternal rebel that fought for justice and humanity."
WSET
VDOT has unveiled statewide 'Resilience Plan'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has unveiled a statewide "Resilience Plan". VDOT said this plan is a comprehensive, formalized framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance, and asset management. The Resilience Plan outlines strategies to anticipate, prepare...
On economic development, Youngkin says Virginia needs to stop ‘playing small ball’ to beat other states
Speaking to business leaders on Friday, Dec. 2, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia needs to cut taxes, overhaul its workforce development strategy and increase investments in project-ready sites to compete with other states.
Rocket Launching From NASA Flight Facility Will Be Visible Across East Coast
A NASA rocket launching from Virginia on Friday, Dec. 9 will be briefly visible across the East Coast (see map above or click here for times). Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is set to launch at 6 p.m. The mission, named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” will deploy...
