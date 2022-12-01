ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
NBC12

VDH: High flu activity at daycare facilities, schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The seasonal wave of influenza, hitting the U.S., including Virginia, harder than in years past. Virginia health officials urged caution Thursday, just one day after the first pediatric flu death of the season was reported in southwest Virginia. “With going to school, gathering at school, coming...
WHSV

New mpox case may change how some view the virus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health (VDH) reported the first death of a person diagnosed with mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the state. In a press release, VDH described the patient as an adult male from the Eastern Health Region. Despite this, medical experts...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
cbs19news

First Night Virginia canceled again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Once again, a popular New Year’s Eve event has been canceled. First Night Virginia, the second oldest First Night celebration in the United States, posted on its website that this year’s event will not be taking place. At this time, the reasoning for...
NBC12

Families of Virginians who died in Airbnb to take legal action

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - One month after two Virginians died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City - their families are taking legal action. WVEC reports best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall - along with another friend - died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The families are demanding...
Augusta Free Press

‘Unprecedented amount of funding:’ Virginia approves $295M for farm conservation

The General Assembly’s passage of full funding for agricultural best management practices is a historic decision for farmers. “Virginia Farm Bureau — on behalf of our state’s farmers — has been advocating for full funding of agricultural best management practices since 2009,” Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor told farmers on Nov. 30 during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates, according to a press release.
WSET

VDOT has unveiled statewide 'Resilience Plan'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has unveiled a statewide "Resilience Plan". VDOT said this plan is a comprehensive, formalized framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance, and asset management. The Resilience Plan outlines strategies to anticipate, prepare...

