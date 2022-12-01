Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Madison City Commission meeting Monday
The Madison City Commission holds its regular meeting Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and take action related to liquidated damages on the city’s Rural Development Improvement projects, as well as receive an update on construction projects. They will also hold first reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting City of Madison Codification, and discuss and approve the legal services agreement with Jencks Law. The commission will approve a resolution declaring a necessity for sidewalk repair improvements for 2023, and acknowledge a resolution declaring a necessity for the city’s 2023 sidewalk improvement project.
amazingmadison.com
KJAM Parade of Lights winners
Madison Area Pink Ladies - "Most Beautiful" Egan Avenue in downtown Madison was lit up with holiday spirit on Saturday night as the community turned out for KJAM’s first ever Parade of Lights in Madison. The Parade included more than 40 entries, with everything from horses and trucks to large equipment, trains and floats.
amazingmadison.com
Perry Fischer
Perry Fischer, 63, of Madison passed away on December 2, 2022 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Services are pending with the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
amazingmadison.com
Lake County Commission meeting Tuesday
The Lake County Commission holds its regular meeting on Tuesday. County commissioners will receive an update from Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag, and approve a resolution in support of the expansion of the Vermillion Basin Water Development District. The commission will also approve an Advisor Agreement with Colliers Securities for TID #6, and canvass the votes from the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board election.
KELOLAND TV
Man connected to cold case released; Crews nearly hit by car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 2. Here’s all you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Authorities are investigating a multiple car crash near Lake Poinsett. One driver is incredibly lucky after walking away with only minor injuries after a...
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Hamlin County, SD Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, multiple crashes including a hit-and-run occurred near Lake Poinsett early Thursday morning. A semi pulling a tanker trailer stalled at the intersection of US Highway 81 and East SD Highway 28...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fire in southwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures around 15 degrees made for a cold night for firefighters in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the fire happened in the 3600 block of South Westport Avenue after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke and flames from the roof of a building.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
amazingmadison.com
Kelly Heumiller
Kelly Heumiller, 63, of Salem passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 1, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 7 at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next week
Having more grocery stores in an area can have a tremendous benefit to the community. That's why we're excited to report that a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in South Dakota next week. Read on to learn more.
KELOLAND TV
Update on crash involving garbage truck in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning new details about a crash involving a garbage truck along an icy street in Sioux Falls. The incident started when the garbage truck slid down a hill and hit a pole. The power line then hit a house and started a small fire on the roof.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Elizabeth (Betty) Schmidt
Elizabeth (Betty) Schmidt, formerly of Pipestone, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D. A private family gathering will take place with burial to follow at New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Hartquist Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested for burglaries in Brookings, Brandon and Elk Point
Two men have been arrested in connection to burglaries in Brookings as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in the burglaries. Mall of America security assisted with locating and tracking the suspects on video to a maroon SUV. The Bloomington Police Department identified the license plate of that vehicle using their Automated License Plate Readers.
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Police Department update on vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run
The Mitchell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle in the pictures below. This is a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run case from earlier this week that occurred near Green Drive and North Kimball. This vehicle was in the area around the time, and police would like to speak with the owner.
Comments / 0