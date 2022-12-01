Read full article on original website
Braves, Blue Jays' Great Fred McGriff Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, 1995 World Series champion and 1994 All-Star Game MVP Fred McGriff has been voted in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Former Vikings QB Done for the Year
Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
