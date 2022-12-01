Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax 2RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently yanked the cover off of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax back in October. Representing the second generation of GM’s entry-level crossover, the 2024 Trax boasts a brand-new exterior and interior. Now, we’re getting a first look at the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax painted in Black in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox On The Way For 2024
The Chevy Equinox crossover received a mid-cycle enhancement (otherwise known as an update, refresh, or facelift) for the 2022 model year, with the current 2023 model year introducing only a few updates and changes compared to fully refreshed 2022 model year. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the next-generation Chevy Equinox will arrive in 2024.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Traverse Production Will Start
GM Authority has exclusively learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Traverse will begin. According to sources familiar with the matter, the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Chevy Traverse is set to kick off in December of the 2023 calendar year. It’s possible that this late production start date indicates that the 2024 Chevy Traverse will introduce the new generation for the full-size crossover nameplate.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax Best Entry-Level Vehicle In Many Years, Says Mark Reuss
General Motors unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, pulling the sheets on a fresh-faced model for the entry-level crossover segment. Interestingly, GM President Mark Reuss has some very high praise for the new Trax, calling it one of the “finest entry-level” Chevys in many years. The...
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
gmauthority.com
Is Buick Considering Something Above The Buick Enclave?
Big changes are afoot at Buick, with the Tri-Shield brand recently announcing details surrounding its transition to an all-electric portfolio, as well as a revamp for its brand identity, styling, and logo. Now, it’s possible Buick may be considering a new product that slots in above the Buick Enclave in North America.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
The Buick Envision is the Tri-Shield brand’s two-row, five-passenger mid-size crossover, slotting in above the Buick Encore GX and below the Buick Enclave with regard to Buick’s vehicle lineup. Now, the Buick Envision has been recognized as a top vehicle for fitting three child seats across the second row.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Discount Reaches $1,500 In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,500 off the 2022 Equinox. That’s $500 Red Tag Bonus Cash toward the purchase or lease of a 2022 or 2023 Chevy Equinox, and an additional $1,000 Cash Allowance on the 2022 model. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Sterling Silver: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently pulled the sheets on the third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon last August, bringing with it a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrain updates and changes over the current, outgoing truck. Today, we’re a getting a look at the redesigned Canyon Denali coated in Sterling Silver in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
GM Teases Upcoming Chevy Small Car In Mexico
General Motors has just released the first official teaser for the upcoming Chevy small car as a prelude to the imminent world debut of Chevrolet‘s new entry-level vehicle in Mexico. A couple of weeks after GM Authority reported the capture of the upcoming Chevy small car during its validation...
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1980-2000: Northstar And SUVs
During the 1980s and 1990s, the look and performance of Cadillac would change greatly. Reductions in size would continue, a compact sedan based on the Chevy Cavalier would prove a disappointment, and a competitor for the Mercedes-Benz SL convertibles would arrive with fresh Italian styling. A new engine platform would be the standard of performance in Cadillac coupes and sedans, and in the late-1990s, SUVs would enter the Cadillac lineup, as luxurious family-haulers would come into demand.
gmauthority.com
We Render A More Aggressive Looking Chevy Silverado EV
The Chevy Silverado EV represents an exciting future for GM. As part of GM’s plan to field 30 EVs globally by 2025, the Silverado EV, alongside its GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV corporate cousins, are poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market. Unfortunately, it’s the opinion of the folks here at GM Authority that the front end of the Silverado EV is a little bland, especially when compared to the upcoming Sierra EV. So today, we’ve rendered a more aggressive front fascia.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Price Increase In November
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the last model year for the second generation, dropping in prior to the debut of the all-new 2023 model year. Now, however, GM has made yet another price adjustment to the 2022 Chevy Colorado. The latest price increase for the 2022 Chevy Colorado was made...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Slip To Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 14,981 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 109 percent compared to 7,160 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
