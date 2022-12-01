Read full article on original website
Related
Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber
Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband. The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos. According to Detectives,...
Most Wanted fugitive kills himself after barricade situation in Mississippi, sheriff says
CHULAHOMA, Miss. — A barricade situation took place in North Mississippi Monday morning, according to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office told FOX13 that George Robinson Jr., one of Mississippi’s Most Wanted fugitives, barricade himself inside of a home in Chulahoma around 11 a.m.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with mayhem after police said he bit off another man's nose in an argument over golf
Bay St. Louis Police Department said when officers found the victim with ""with a disfiguring facial injury."
Mississippi man accused of arson, arrested on multiple charge after attempting to flee deputies
A Mississippi man wanted on arson charges, is behind bars on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Ray Duncan attempted to run on foot when deputies attempted to serve him with arrested warrant for Arson in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
WDSU
Covington priest who was murdered laid to rest, mourned by community
A funeral was held Monday for a priest who was killed in Covington last week. Otis Young, 71, was found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street last Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish coroner says Young was stabbed to death alongside a church associate, Ruth...
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager Friday morning in a fatal shooting that happened Monday in the Slidell area. The suspect is 15 years old.
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
WLOX
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
WDSU
Right 3 lanes of I-10 west on Bonnabel Boulevard overpass closed due to granite spill
Louisiana State Police report that three right lanes of Interstate 10 West on the Bonnabel Boulevard overpass are closed due to a granite spill from a commercial motor vehicle. It is advised to use an alternate route. Stay tuned for any more updates.
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds. MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]
Comments / 1