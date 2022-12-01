ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating double homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Central City on Sunday morning. According to NOPD, two people were shot on the 2900 block of Daneel Street around 8:35 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they were...
WDSU

Covington priest who was murdered laid to rest, mourned by community

A funeral was held Monday for a priest who was killed in Covington last week. Otis Young, 71, was found burned beyond recognition in the 500 block of East Gibson Street last Monday morning. The St. Tammany Parish coroner says Young was stabbed to death alongside a church associate, Ruth...
WWL-AMFM

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager Friday morning in a fatal shooting that happened Monday in the Slidell area. The suspect is 15 years old.
WLBT

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe

A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
WAPT

MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money

JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
WLOX

wxxv25.com

Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church

Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
WJTV 12

MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds.  MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]

