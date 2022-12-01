ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official

The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
#12 North Carolina State 94, #10 Iowa 81:

Moral victories are only worth so much. On Sunday, Iowa proved it can play 40 minutes with one of the nation's three best teams in a close loss to UConn. But to achieve the results this Iowa team wants to achieve in March, Iowa needs to start accumulating wins against top teams.
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason

You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Creighton men's soccer advances to College Cup after knocking off Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA College Cup for the 6th time in program history after knocking off #4 Duke Saturday in Durham, 3-2. It's the Jays' first trip to the national semifinals in ten years. CU will now face #3 Syracuse next Friday in Cary, North Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Central on ESPNU.
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal

Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
Iowa RB Williams enters transfer portal

(Iowa City) -- Another Iowa football player has hit the transfer portal. The latest departure comes from running back Gavin Williams. Williams had 43 carries for 138 yards in 2022. Williams spent three season in Iowa City, where he rushed for 471 yards on 116 carries.
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
