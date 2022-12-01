Read full article on original website
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
goiowaawesome.com
#12 North Carolina State 94, #10 Iowa 81:
Moral victories are only worth so much. On Sunday, Iowa proved it can play 40 minutes with one of the nation's three best teams in a close loss to UConn. But to achieve the results this Iowa team wants to achieve in March, Iowa needs to start accumulating wins against top teams.
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
goiowaawesome.com
Cade McNamara is a Great Start But The Clock is Still Ticking on Kirk Ferentz
To say Thanksgiving weekend was bad for Iowa football is an understatement. First, the Hawkeyes defecated all over Kinnick Stadium embarrassed themselves in a 24-17 loss to lowly Nebraska, a defeat which cost the program a second straight Big Ten West title. Then the Cornhuskers proceeded to seemingly get their...
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Bowl Projections
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw their regular season come crashing down a week ago as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the season finale, presumably in retribution for their stumbling into the Big Ten Championship Game a year prior. As frustrating as the season has been and as disappointing as...
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Football’s Offseason
You might be aware of the inspiring & exciting news Iowa secured its quarterback of the future in former Michigan Man Cade McNamara. I’m here to tell you this development is futile, because every QB that comes to this iteration of the Iowa football program turns into a pile of skin.
Iowa adds McNamara from transfer portal, loses multiple offensive players
The Iowa football program added a key player from the transfer portal on Friday, while also losing five offensive weapons throughout the week. Iowa nabbed an early win in the transfer portal on Thursday, when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. McNamara appeared in 20...
3 News Now
Creighton men's soccer advances to College Cup after knocking off Duke
DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA College Cup for the 6th time in program history after knocking off #4 Duke Saturday in Durham, 3-2. It's the Jays' first trip to the national semifinals in ten years. CU will now face #3 Syracuse next Friday in Cary, North Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Central on ESPNU.
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
kmaland.com
Iowa RB Williams enters transfer portal
(Iowa City) -- Another Iowa football player has hit the transfer portal. The latest departure comes from running back Gavin Williams. Williams had 43 carries for 138 yards in 2022. Williams spent three season in Iowa City, where he rushed for 471 yards on 116 carries.
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend
Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
