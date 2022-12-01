Read full article on original website
Indiana State Parks News for Holiday Season
Stay two nights, Sunday–Thursday, and your second night is FREE. Must stay two consecutive nights. Blackout dates are Dec. 25, 2022–Jan. 5, 2023. Certain restrictions may apply.
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
