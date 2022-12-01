Read full article on original website
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
KXLY
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000.
