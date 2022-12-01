Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. Discovery looks to eliminate letters "HBO" from HBO Max
After removing originals from its library, laying off employees, kneecapping its animation department, and canceling Batgirl, Warner Bros. is still looking to get rid of a few things, particularly in the letter department. Per CNBC (via Variety), Warners is considering naming its HBO Max-Discover+ hybrid app “Max.” We can already hear Sean Parker encouraging David Zazlov to drop the “HBO” because it’s cleaner.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
A.V. Club
SNL returns for its best episode of the season with host Keke Palmer
Following a two-week hiatus, Saturday Night Live returns with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut after giving a stellar performance in the summer blockbuster Nope. After courting controversy with host Dave Chappelle, Palmer felt like a delightfully un-divisive choice and a breath of fresh air for the show. Already a showbiz veteran at 29, Palmer, an actress, singer, host, and genuinely funny individual, is a promising and inspired choice to host the show. Her monologue confirmed her charisma and star power as well as the rumors of her expecting her first child.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
A.V. Club
The best holiday movies to watch this season on HBO Max
HBO Max’s selection of holiday season films is emblematic of the streaming library’s overall offerings: a reliably eclectic mix of family-friendly, genre-subverting, and classics both old-school and modern. If you’re craving a trip down memory lane, may we suggest Christmas In Connecticut or The Shop Around The Corner? More recent, and irreverent, hits include Elf and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas. And then of course there’s both with MGM’s A Christmas Story, a classic that this year extended its dominance of our screens with Peter Billingsley’s worthy sequel. Read on for HBO Max’s best holiday movies and some merry and bright writing from The A.V. Club on each.
A.V. Club
What do Martin Scorsese, Bong Joon-ho, and other great directors think are the best films of all time?
Earlier this week, the British Film Institute’s Sight & Sound magazine released its once-per-decade list of The Best Films Of All Time, a 100-film ranking, curated from the opinions of hundreds of critics, of the greatest movies in movie-making history. In addition to the critics list, though, Sight & Sound also released another list—this one only polling directors, each submitting a ballot of 10 movies that they feel embody the best of film.
A.V. Club
His Dark Materials
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, December 4, to Thursday, December 8. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. George & Tammy (Showtime, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
A.V. Club
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID
Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
A.V. Club
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
A.V. Club
The Beacon Hills pack returns in Paramount Plus' Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer
The teen wolves of MTV’s hit supernatural series Teen Wolf may be all grown up since the show ended five years ago, but adulthood hasn’t changed much for Alpha werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and friends. Even with children and grown-up jobs, the same life-threatening woes of young adulthood have come back to haunt the aged Beacon Hills pack, as seen in Paramount+’s recently released official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie.
A.V. Club
On The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza steals the show
I always knew this season of The White Lotus would belong to Aubrey Plaza. But I was hardly ready for the way in which her Harper would take a chokehold on this HBO anthology series. (Can each new season be chain-linked, with us following Harper next season wherever she’s headed provided she survives next week’s finale? Pretty please!) Plaza, who’s long been known and often underestimated because of her uncanny ability to channel deadpan “evil hag” energy, has here yet again proven why she’s one of the most fascinating performers around.
A.V. Club
Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein got to interview The Muppets, and it's delightful
An early Christmas present for fans of The Muppets, Brett Goldstein, or just general, all-purpose adorability: A new interview from Entertainment Weekly this week, in which the Ted Lasso star interviews several of the Muppets about “the greatest film of all time,” 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Specifically,...
A.V. Club
Lance Reddick to lend a little extra John Wick street cred to spin-off movie Ballerina
Lance Reddick, a stalwart of the John Wick movies, has signed on to reprise his role as Charon in the franchise’s upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, Variety reports. The John Wick films have been trying to launch themselves into full-fledged cinematic universe territory for like half a decade at this point, with plans for multiple spin-offs—including a TV series, The Continental, which was formerly set up at Starz before shifting over to NBC’s Peacock—coming into existence right around the time that the success of John Wick: Chapter 2 made all involved realize they probably had A Thing on their hands.
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us trailer: Mushroom zombies, '80s music, and a gun-toting Nick Offerman
Brazil’s CCXP22 continues to yield big nerd dividends this weekend, as HBO used the South American Comic-Con to debut the first full trailer today for its TV adaptation of critically acclaimed video game The Last Of Us. And, yep, that sure is The Last Of Us! Fans of the...
A.V. Club
Batgirl directors reflect on "traumatic," "unprecedented" cancellation
Warner Bros. Discovery’s cancellation of Batgirl is one of the entertainment industry’s biggest stories of the year. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have expressed their optimism that someday, some way, fans will be able to see the film, starring Leslie Grace in the titular role. As it stands, though, the situation “was a traumatic experience,” as Fallah told Deadline at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where the duo are screening their new film Rebel.
A.V. Club
Violent Night's "Scrooge," John Leguizamo, decrees that Deer Hunter is a Christmas movie
Some performers burst onto the scene. Others, like John Leguizamo, hone their craft over a number of years in a wide variety of projects, until audiences one day awaken to their vitality and full range of talent. While the New York-bred actor’s early filmography isn’t without some starring roles (the infamous Super Mario Bros., for one), Leguizamo largely made a name for himself brick by brick, through co-starring performances for high-profile directors like Brian De Palma, Baz Luhrmann, Spike Lee, and Tony Scott. In 1995, he created and starred in the short-lived but memorable sketch comedy show House Of Buggin’, and picked up a Golden Globe nomination for his work in To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar.
