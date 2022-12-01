Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Open Supply Hub Enables Global Sharing of Supply Chain Data
Open Supply Hub is a new, independent platform aiming to democratize data sharing, breaking down silos and fostering more collaboration between global brands, industry bodies and civil society organizations. “Industry has been asking for this kind of open data for years. Now Open Supply Hub helps all of us solve...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Nurturing a Digital Ecosystem
Building an ecosystem helps businesses accelerate growth and cultivate customer loyalty, whatever their position is in the supply chain. In this uncertain market, as businesses strive to stay nimble and reach new audiences while they navigate supply chain and inventory challenges, interest in digital ecosystems has grown significantly. How do...
Advancements in Voice Picking Maximize the Value of Wearables
Juggling all the components necessary to successfully operate a Distribution Center has always been challenging, becoming even more complicated recently. Usually, increases in sales volume are welcomed, but market factors since 2020 have complicated matters. The surge in order demand, especially e-commerce and B2B, created a need to fulfill orders in a shorter delivery time window while relying on a workforce of new or temporary workers.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
How Retailers Can Guard Against Future Curveballs
Retailers were beginning to get a handle on the supply chain problems created by the pandemic that upended their well laid inventory and sales plans, and then inflation came calling. Suddenly, summer swimsuits that showed up in October and Christmas decorations that showed up in February weren’t the only inventory problems retailers faced. Sudden price surges have consumers holding back, in some areas, and has retailers carefully trying to guess where customers are most likely to tighten their belts, and where they’ll decide to splurge with the holidays approaching.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains Kicks off Today
SCN Summit: Future of Supply Chains kicks off today at 10 am CST. Hosted by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, SCN Summit features industry experts and thought leaders from the supply chain space to talk future of supply chains, what’s in store for logistics companies, trends and technologies in logistics and more.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Benefits of Location Intelligence in Supply Chain Strategy
Instead of good cheer, last holiday season was filled with headaches for supply chain professionals. With the peak shipping season approaching again, many of these same issues— labor shortages, a global pandemic and geopolitical crises—plus some new ones will challenge supply chain professionals once again. To prevent consumer disappointment this year, businesses are seeking solutions that can minimize disruptions in their supply chains and ensure inventory is on shelves, deliveries are made on time, and more.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Protecting Against Climate Risks During Peak Season
The pandemic has justifiably received the brunt of the blame for a volatile supply chain over the past few years. However, extreme and unpredictable weather events that can occur as a result of climate change, such as widespread wildfires, lengthy droughts, major hurricanes, and severe winter storms, have also proven to be a significant risk. Their residual effects have already been felt across the supply chain and within the shipping experience.
