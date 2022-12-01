Retailers were beginning to get a handle on the supply chain problems created by the pandemic that upended their well laid inventory and sales plans, and then inflation came calling. Suddenly, summer swimsuits that showed up in October and Christmas decorations that showed up in February weren’t the only inventory problems retailers faced. Sudden price surges have consumers holding back, in some areas, and has retailers carefully trying to guess where customers are most likely to tighten their belts, and where they’ll decide to splurge with the holidays approaching.

2 DAYS AGO