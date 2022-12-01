Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Amelia family decks out house in Christmas lights complete with lit-up archway
If you're checking out Christmas lights this holiday season, be sure to check out this home in Amelia. Located on Fawn Court in Amelia, Ohio, this house has over 22,000 lights. It's lit up from 5:45-11:30 p.m. weekdays and uuntil 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays. December has arrived and...
WLWT 5
This Union home is draped from top to bottom with lights
This Union home is literally draped from top to bottom with lights. Located in the 1000 block of Aristides Drive, it’s one of the brightest on the block in Northern Kentucky. This year's display features 50,000 lights, covering the house true Griswold style. Check out the display from last...
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
City Gospel Mission looking for more donations for Christmas store
City Gospel Mission plans to help hundreds of low-income families this holiday season through the organization's Christmas store.
WKRC
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
WLWT 5
Semi blocking lane along south I-71/75, cleared
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The semi-truck blocking the right lane along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a semi-truck that lost part of its load on the interstate in northern Kentucky, Monday evening. According to...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 345 Hampshire Drive in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
ripleynews.com
Faith, family and friends brought her home
Counting blessings was kind of hard for the Tom Hughes family of Osgood, this year as they gathered for Thanksgiving because they have so many. Theirs is a story of ups and downs, hope and despair, positive and negative and the list continues. Donna Hughes, 56, felt bad at work....
WLWT 5
Father, daughter turn massive pine into Christmas tree in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A local man and his daughter might win the contest for largest Christmas tree in the area this year. Cory Johnson told WLWT he and his 10-year-old daughter Ayress, just moved to Liberty Township and their house came with a massive pine tree in the front yard.
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County apartment complex tenants organize, make demands to management
CINCINNATI — Dozens packed into the Hartwell Recreation center Monday evening to voice their concerns about ongoing safety and quality of life issues at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County. Tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments, which spans several jurisdictions including Cincinnati, listed about a dozen types...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says she thinks Kentuckians will struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil on 1-year anniversary of Kara Hyde disappearance
HAMILTON, Ohio — A family held a vigil for the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of a missing Hamilton woman Monday. Police said 23-year-old Kara Hyde was reported missing on Dec. 18 by her loved ones. According to police, Hyde was last seen by her mother on Dec. 5,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Morman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatirefined.com
A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport
Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
