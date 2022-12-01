Read full article on original website
Related
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
mocomotive.com
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter
12 Days of Dogs at Montgomery County Animal Shelter. Without further delay, let’s kick off our very special partnership with Lone Star Animal Welfare League: Introducing the Twelve Dogs of Christmas! Our Twelve Dogs of Christmas have been patiently waiting for homes for far too long. LSAWL believes all dogs should have a home in time for the holidays. To help a few dogs who have been waiting the longest, LSAWL is sending each home with a stocking stuffed with goodies to make their adoptions that much sweeter. This includes a 3-month supply of Advantage Multi, a $25 Petco gift card, a handmade blanket, a collar and leash, and a personalized ornament to adorn their new family’s tree. If any of these select dogs are pulled by a reputable rescue before they are adopted, LSAWL will add a $150 donation, up to three dogs per rescue. Please consider giving one of these wonderful pups a home. They are all volunteer favorites as you can tell by the many photos and comments left by their adoring fans. Click the links below to read through the comments and then come meet them for yourself. Stay tuned as we showcase one dog each day. Pictured here are dogs, from left to right: Krissy, Hilo, Elliot, Serena and Keyton.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Food Bank fights against hunger with Stock The Sleigh Community Food and Funds Drive
After the month long “Stock The Sleigh” community food and funds drive, Montgomery County Food Bank invited the community to attend the festive Drop-Off Event on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4-7 p.m. From November 1 through December 2, 2022, the community was invited to get involved in...
Where Can I Volunteer In Texas During The Holiday Season?
Holidays are just around the corner and it is likely that you’re thinking about a special thing you may want for Christmas. How about a little bit of your time for those people in need? Here are some organizations in the Houston Area you can volunteer to during the holiday season.
bluebonnetnews.com
Photos: The Spirit of Christmas lights up Dayton
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market raises funds for Villages’ Scholarships and Programs
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Town Center Parking Garage, located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. View photos from the event on the...
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
mocomotive.com
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
Click2Houston.com
Galleria launches buy in store, deliver to home service for holiday shopping
HOUSTON – Tired of carrying loads of bags throughout the mall while holiday shopping? The Galleria is now offering a hand-free shopping service that will allow customers to shop bag-free at participating stores. The service, powered by Dropit, a retail technology company, can be downloaded through the “Dropit” app...
Just Love Coffee Planned for Pasadena
This cafe is tentatively set to open by the end of first quarter 2023.
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
New Camp Margaritaville beach club-RV resort makes waves near Galveston coast
Beach lovers, campers, and Texans getting away from it all now have a chill new option to waste away. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is officially open, following an ongoing renovation and ribbon-cutting ceremony.Formerly known as Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, the 150-acre beachfront location on the Bolivar Peninsula boasts a resort-style camping experience with unique amenities that make the RV resort a memorable vacation spot. RV drivers/users can rest easy knowing that electric, water and sewer hookups, complimentary Wi-Fi, dog parks, a gym, and facilities for showering and doing laundry await at the site. Fun includes a...
hellowoodlands.com
Christmas Concerts & Musicals in The Woodlands Area
There’s nothing like Christmas music to get into the spirit of the season. Enjoy these local concerts and musicals and experience the holiday cheer!. December 5, 2022 – Evidence Holiday Concert – Get in the holiday spirit with the Evidence Holiday Concert at Market Street from 6:30 – 7:30 pm. Learn More.
12 holiday displays and events worth visiting in Texas this year
In Houston and beyond, towns across the state get in the holiday spirit.
Click2Houston.com
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
Click2Houston.com
Long-time Los Cucos Mexican restaurant in Wharton County destroyed by fire, officials say
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A long-time Wharton County restaurant was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning, according to Wharton Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was reported at 2:28 a.m. at a Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, a family-owned-and-operated restaurant since 1992. The flames were extinguished around 7 a.m. Officials said...
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in Houston
Graffiti artist Clear in front of a mural of hers in Mexico. Clear is the visual arts director of Bgirl City, the largest US B-girl group.Photo byClear, graffiti artist. Houston's all-woman-led Bgirl City, which is the largest US organization for she-breakers and graffiti/street artists, will hold its annual jam at a downtown Houston brewery Dec. 2-4 to celebrate and support women in the hip-hop culture.
texasbreaking.com
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Comments / 1