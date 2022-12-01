Read full article on original website
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more...
Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria. The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing...
‘How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?’ Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same. Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People who’ve had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by...
Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans. A nutritional neuroscientist offers tips on how to avoid the winter blues
The annual pattern of winter depression and melancholy – better known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD – suggests a strong link between your mood and the amount of light you get during the day. To put it simply: The less light exposure one has, the more one’s...
Dynamically Updating Models Can Improve Prediction of COVID-19 Survival
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dynamically updating models can improve prediction of 28-day survival in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Nature Communications. Todd J. Levy, from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, and...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
Fatherhood changes men’s brains, according to before-and-after MRI scans
The time fathers devote to child care every week has tripled over the past 50 years in the United States. The increase in fathers’ involvement in child rearing is even steeper in countries that have expanded paid paternity leave or created incentives for fathers to take leave, such as Germany, Spain, Sweden and Iceland. And a growing body of research finds that children with engaged fathers do better on a range of outcomes, including physical health and cognitive performance.
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
