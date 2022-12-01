Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
United States to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
KXLY
On Social Security and Going Back to Work? Prepare for This Unwanted Surprise
If you’re a retiree who’s struggling to make ends meet in the face of inflation, you’re no doubt in good company. Living costs have soared over the past year, and while inflation is showing signs of cooling, a lot of progress still needs to be made before people get notable relief.
KXLY
‘How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?’ Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same. Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.
KXLY
Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case. Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve...
KXLY
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you're most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
KXLY
‘COVID-somnia’ May Be Easing as Americans Report Better Sleep
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 31% of people have had insomnia since the pandemic began. That was much lower — a 25% decrease — compared to the 2021 survey that found 56% of people were experiencing pandemic-linked insomnia.
KXLY
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
Comments / 0