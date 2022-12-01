ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening.

The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood.

Deputies found four homes and one vehicle on S.W. Greenview Drive and S.W. Clearview Lane that were hit by bullets. According to the sheriff’s office, no injuries were reported.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage to please contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-251-2200.

