Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega explains why her character doesn’t blink in Netflix series
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed the fact that her character doesn’t blink in the Netflix series. The actress takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released Addams Family spin-off – though many fans have noticed that her intense stare is never accompanied by blinking.
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
NME
When is ‘The White Lotus’ season two finale out?
The White Lotus season two concludes later this month with one final round in the Sicilian resort. Created by Mike White, the acclaimed comedy-drama series largely swapped out its cast for the second season, with only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries returning as the now-married Tanya and Greg from the first outing.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
NME
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church pay tribute to Mimi Parker with cover of Low’s ‘Words’
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church (aka Lukas Frank) have joined forces for a cover Low’s 1994 track ‘Words’, released in tribute to the latter band’s late vocalist and drummer, Mimi Parker. Parker died on November 6, having been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020. Low...
NME
What is ‘The White Lotus’ theme song?
The White Lotus might have attracted attention through its ensemble cast and luscious locations, yet the soundtrack is just as deceptively addictive. Created by Mike White, the HBO comedy drama has scored critical acclaim in its first two seasons, including a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series in 2021.
NME
First look: ‘His Dark Materials’ season three review – a final fantasy showdown
At this time of year angels are usually preparing to spend a month perched at the top of a pointy tree; but in His Dark Materials season three they’re busy fomenting revolution. “The time for a new rebellion is coming,” intones an unearthly narrator at the start of episode one of Lyra and Will’s final journey.
NME
Every Time I Die’s Keith Buckley confirms he’s started new band, teases first material
Keith Buckley – former frontman of Every Time I Die, as well as on-again-off-again supergroup The Damned Things – has confirmed that he’s still working on music, having formed a new band in September. The revelation came in a tweet posted on Saturday (December 3), with the...
NME
The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ sees 50-fold streaming increase in five days thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
‘Goo Goo Muck’ by The Cramps has enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US, following its use in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The song featured on The Cramps’ 1981 sophomore album ‘Psychedelic Jungle’, but was released by its original artists, Ronnie Cook and The Gaylads, in 1962.
NME
‘Emancipation’ producer criticised for bringing “slave memorabilia” to premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland has “wholeheartedly” apologised for bringing the infamous “Scourged Back” photo to the film’s premiere. The producer brought the photo, which depicts a man called Gordon with severe whipping scars on his back, to the premiere and was criticised on social media.
NME
Coldplay reveal they’re back working in the studio as they share their favourite songs
Coldplay have given fans an update by revealing that they’re back in the studio. On Twitter, the band shared the update as part of a post where they noted some of the artists who they’d been listening to of late. The message began: “Hello everybody I hope you’re...
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
NME
AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’
AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below. The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.
NME
SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more
SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
NME
Big Hit Music releases statement on BTS member Jin’s upcoming enlistment
Big Hit Music has shared an update regarding BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment. On December 6, the K-pop agency shared a notice via fan community app Weverse with information and reminders to fans regarding the idol’s enlistment, which will likely take place sometime this month. “Jin will fulfil...
NME
FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023
The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year. Also...
NME
Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature covers of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more
Dolly Parton has shared some new details about her upcoming rock album, revealing in an interview that it will feature covers of songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The info came during Parton’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke...
NME
Margot Robbie thought “no one would notice” her in ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Margot Robbie has admitted she thought she would “slip under the radar” in her star-making turn in The Wolf Of Wall Street. The Australian actress got her big break in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film as Naomi Lapaglia, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Speaking...
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
Comments / 0