When is ‘The White Lotus’ season two finale out?

The White Lotus season two concludes later this month with one final round in the Sicilian resort. Created by Mike White, the acclaimed comedy-drama series largely swapped out its cast for the second season, with only Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries returning as the now-married Tanya and Greg from the first outing.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’

Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”

Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
What is ‘The White Lotus’ theme song?

The White Lotus might have attracted attention through its ensemble cast and luscious locations, yet the soundtrack is just as deceptively addictive. Created by Mike White, the HBO comedy drama has scored critical acclaim in its first two seasons, including a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series in 2021.
First look: ‘His Dark Materials’ season three review – a final fantasy showdown

At this time of year angels are usually preparing to spend a month perched at the top of a pointy tree; but in His Dark Materials season three they’re busy fomenting revolution. “The time for a new rebellion is coming,” intones an unearthly narrator at the start of episode one of Lyra and Will’s final journey.
AURORA to perform special gig within ‘Sky: Children Of The Light’

AURORA is set to perform a special gig with Sky: Children Of The Light this week – find all the details below. The in-game gig, to be held on Thursday (December 8) at 8.30pm PT (4.30am December 9 in the UK) comes as part of the game’s Season Of AURORA.
SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more

SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
Big Hit Music releases statement on BTS member Jin’s upcoming enlistment

Big Hit Music has shared an update regarding BTS’ Jin’s military enlistment. On December 6, the K-pop agency shared a notice via fan community app Weverse with information and reminders to fans regarding the idol’s enlistment, which will likely take place sometime this month. “Jin will fulfil...
FLO, Nia Archives, Fred again.. and more for BBC Sound Of 2023

The longlist for the BBC Sound Of 2023 poll has been revealed, with FLO, Nia Archives and Fred again.. more all making the cut. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January, after PinkPantheress was crowned Sound Of 2022 winner at the start of the year. Also...

