Read full article on original website
Related
Anker 3-In-1 Cube With MagSafe Review: A Block Of Brilliance
Back in the day, people had basic cell phones that could last a few days on a single charge. In 2022, the average person has a bunch of battery-powered devices that see heavy use every day. As a result, there's a lot of charging to be done when you go to bed at night. One way to do things involves plugging a bunch of USB cables into a power source, then plugging each cable into one of your devices. If you just have a phone, this is practical. If you have a phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds, and more then it starts to become a bit of an issue.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
Elon Musk Says Twitter's Potential Removal From iOS App Store Was 'Misunderstanding'
After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, a few brands suspended their advertisement on Twitter. It was later reported that Elon Musk personally reached out to the CEOs of the companies that paused their ads on Twitter. At the moment, Twitter's debt is about $13 billion, while the advertising revenue was about $5 billion per year before Elon Musk acquired Twitter. Even with the Twitter Blue monthly subscription, the platform still needs ad revenue to turn around and make a profit, but losing half of its top advertisers doesn't help the situation.
Adobe Confirms Plan To Sell AI-Generated Stock Images
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more and more commonplace, new companies are starting to embrace it in unexpected ways. Generative art is on the rise, with tools like DALL-E going viral almost every week. Some of these image generators opt for a more artistic approach, while some are trying to be realistic (and often end up horrifying as a result). Such art, whether it was pretty or not, was not considered appropriate for many things in the past. However, Adobe might be about to change that.
Coinbase Joins Elon Musk In Slamming The Apple App Store Tax
Alongside Elon Musk regarding his Twitter woes, Coinbase has also joined up in criticizing Apple's 30% "app tax" applied to anything on the App Store.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
Carl Pei's Nothing Wants To Take On Apple In The U.S.
While it may not have set the sales charts on fire or single-handedly revolutionized the smartphone sector, there is no denying that the Nothing Phone (1) — a smartphone made by the U.K.-based company Nothing — is among the most talked-about smartphones of 2022. There are two reasons for the Nothing Phone (1)'s notability: First, it came from a company headed by the former co-founder of OnePlus. Secondly, despite its mid-range spec sheet, it came with a distinctive feature called the Glyph Interface — a series of LED strips that adorn the Nothing Phone (1)'s rear panel. From serving as simple notification LEDs that light up to make users aware of new messages/notifications, to rhythmically lighting up while playing music and receiving calls — the Glyph falls somewhere between a handy feature and a complete gimmick. While opinion is divided on the Glyph interface, even its detractors agree that it is a conversation starter.
Disney Is Changing Actors' Ages - Here's How
Whether it's face or body filters in social media apps, deep fakes, or visual effects in TV and movies, chances are you've come across a video or two depicting someone with a digitally-altered face. Not unlike what we saw in "Rogue One" with Grand Moff Tarkin, or the final episode of the second season in "The Mandalorian," special effects are used to adjust the appearance of an actor's age rather than make them look like someone else entirely — with mixed results.
Mass Shipments Of Apple's AR Headset May Be Delayed Over Software Issues
Apple plans to release a mixed-reality headset packing both high-end hardware and a new operating system. That software may still be buggy, however.
Kanye West Is No Longer Buying Twitter-Rival Parler
In October, Parlement Technologies announced that it reached an agreement with West to hand over ownership of the platform to the rap and fashion heavyweight.
The Best Android Phones Of 2022
Looking to narrow down your search among the best smartphones on the market? Start here: These are the best Android phones of 2022.
How To Use An Old Samsung Phone As A Smart Home Sensor
Samsung has steadily risen in popularity over the years to become one of the most sought-after Android phone brands. In fact, according to Statista, the South Korean-based company has supplied a whopping 275 million smartphones globally in 2021 alone. As of the third quarter of 2022, Samsung represents 21.2% of all smartphones shipped globally.
SlashGear
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0