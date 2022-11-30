Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Georgia Football’s Heisman History: Bulldogs in New York
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s most outstanding player. The other three finalists are all also quarterbacks: Max Duggan (Sr.) - TCU, Caleb Williams (So.) - USC, and CJ Stroud (Jr.) - Ohio State.
Tri-City Herald
Clemson Portal Thoughts: Busy First Day for Transferring Tigers
View the original article to see embedded media. The NCAA transfer portal window opened Monday to allow student-athletes looking to find a different school the opportunity to officially enter and have other teams contact them. No. 7 Clemson had nine players from the preseason 2022 roster officially enter the portal...
Tri-City Herald
List of Bulldogs Who Could Take Home National Awards
While the biggest priority for Georgia remains to be winning another national championship, there are quite a few Bulldogs up for major national awards. Right now there are five different awards that Georgia has players in the running for with high chances of taking them home as well. Here is...
Tri-City Herald
Georgia Lands 5 Players on AP First Team All-SEC Team
The Associated Press has announced their selections for the All-SEC Teams. Following their SEC Championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs are well represented on the list. Brock Bowers, Broderick Jones, Jack Podlesny, Jalen Carter, and Christopher Smith were all named to the First Team, with Bowers the only unanimous selection. Sedrick...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter finds missing mom’s motorcycle. Then Pennsylvania cops find human remains nearby
A hunter found a motorcycle over a Pennsylvania hillside, then called police and gave them its license plate number, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police looked up the plate and learned the motorcycle belonged to Darlene Harbison, a 59-year-old mother who vanished in September, according to a news release from the Allegheny County Police Department.
Comments / 0