NBC Miami
Supreme Court Likely to Rule That Biden Student Loan Plan Is Illegal, Experts Say. Here's What That Means for Borrowers
The Supreme Court will decide whether or not the president's debt relief policy causes harm to the plaintiffs or is an overreach of executive authority. Legal experts say the Supreme Court is likely to end the forgiveness plan, given its conservative majority. Long before the president acted, Republicans had criticized...
Student-loan borrowers should not be 'scammed out of an education and into a mountain of debt,' 3 Democratic lawmakers say. Here's how their new bill would help prevent that.
Sens. Dick Durbin, Elizabeth Warren, and Tina Smith introduced a bill to bolster oversight of for-profit schools that cause student debt to spiral.
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
