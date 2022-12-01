Read full article on original website
North Vernon, Seymour receive funds to fuel home repair
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced four Indiana communities have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. “Having...
Santa officially welcomes holiday season with downtown parade
Dodging raindrops and dealing with 20 mile-per-hour wind gusts, Santa and Mrs. Clause made it to downtown Shelbyville Friday to close out the city’s annual Holiday Parade. Santa carefully dismounted from the back of a vintage Shelbyville Fire Department fire truck and returned to his traditional house now residing on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
Hundreds enjoy free meal, meeting with Santa at Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch on Saturday for their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event. Children got to have a free meal, make a holiday ornament and got to meet Santa Claus before they left. Executive director for the ranch Scott Minier said he was blown […]
TASC services running essential trips only TODAY
BEDFORD – TASC services will be operating as essential travel only today. TASC will only pick up and drop off those that need to travel to and from employment or for medical appointments.
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Police Log: December 5, 2022
9:54 a.m. Cynthia Coles, 64, homeless, criminal trespass, residential entry. 11:54 p.m. Ryan Coats, 28, Bedford, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 12:36 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of N Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:40 a.m. Traffic stop at M and 17th streets. 1:14 a.m....
The Greene County Humane Society joins “Empty the Shelters”
The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in an initiative aiming to end pet homelessness this holiday season. The society has joined the, “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” event. Now, through December 11th, the Greene County Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats, and...
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Columbus firefighters injured after commercial building fire partially collapsed buildings
COLUMBUS – Firefighters were called to 440 5th Street in downtown Columbus at 11:50 p.m. Saturday after a bystander called 911 to report a commercial building was on fire. Firefighters operated in freezing temperatures for four hours to bring the fire under control. Several additional buildings collapsed after flames spread to 422 5th Street.
Forest Service creates catfish habitats from unlikely sources
BEDFORD – When fish biologist, Chad Menke, heard there may be clay tile pipes available he jumped at the opportunity to acquire some from Can-Clay Corporation in Cannelton for catfish after the company was going to dispose of its excess inventory. Why would catfish need or want clay tiles...
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly drove through a yard on Lawrence Hollow […]
Ivy Tech is accepting applications for the Entrepreneur Certificate program
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Entrepreneur Certificate program. In three courses, students will be provided resources and networking opportunities to launch a successful startup or grow an existing business. Classes begin on January 17, 2023.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
Judge Cline sentences man to prison for dealing meth
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Bob Cline sentenced a Bedford man to eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Thursday. Ransom Lee, 27, pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea deal of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony as a lessor included, with a habitual offender enhancement with the State of Indiana.
A woman was arrested after attempting to enter a home without permission
BEDFORD – A homeless woman was arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Street after a report of a woman attempting to enter a woman’s home. On Thursday, December 3, at 9:45 a.m., officers went to the home and were shown a...
Obituary: Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris
Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, December 7th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
