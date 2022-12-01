Read full article on original website
What Is Jogo Bonito? Explaining Brazil's Playstyle at the 2022 World Cup
Jogo bonito is dominating the world stage. Brazil’s run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is resembling a potential title contender with every passing game. The Seleção finished atop a Group G that included tough European opposition in Serbia and Switzerland and had the luxury of rotating its squad against Cameroon ahead of the knockout stage.
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There's a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team's 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale. "I didn't...
Why Does the Netherlands Wear Orange?
The Netherlands is back in the Round of 16 and sporting its orange kits for the fourth time in Qatar. The color, which also happens to be the team nickname, is one of the most recognizable brands in national sports. Even more than captain Virgil Van Dijk’s infamous bun, the color has come to represent a rich soccer tradition in the small, northern European country.
Croatia Beats Japan on Penalty Kicks, Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals
The Vatreni went into extra time three times in their run to the 2018 World Cup Final, and they used that experience to keep their 2022 hopes alive. The team edged Japan 1-1 (3-1) on penalty kicks in its round of 16 contest at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović and Mario Pašalić scored in the penalty shootout, but the story for Croatia came in goal.
Brazil Defeats South Korea, Advances to 8th Straight World Cup Quarterfinal
Brazil rolled to a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, setting up a date with Croatia in the World Cup quarterfinal. It's the eighth straight World Cup where Brazil has advanced to the quarterfinals, with its last round of 16 loss coming in 1990 against Argentina.
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Brazil Dominates First Half, Leads South Korea With Quarterfinals Spot in Sight
After the most impressive first half of the World Cup in Qatar, Brazil leads South Korea 4-0 in their round of 16 match. The South American nation was in total control from the opening whistle to the final one of the first half. Four different players scored -- Vinicius Junior,...
Tankers Seen Heading to Russia as Oil Price Cap Goes Into Effect on Exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
Apple Explores Moving Some IPad Production to India, Sources Say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-China relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones and some iPhone 14s in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
Who Will Be Time's 2022 Person the Year? See the Contenders
On Monday, Dec. 5, Time revealed its 10-person shortlist for 2022 Person of the Year, narrowed down by the magazine’s editors based on who they felt had the most influence on the world this year. Every year since 1927, Time’s Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders,...
