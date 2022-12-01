Read full article on original website
Important neighborhood group grant deadlines
BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
Historic Preservation Commission Lecture will feature IU Professor Eric Sandweiss
BLOOMINGTON – The Historic Preservation Commission Lecture on Thursday, December 8th will feature IU Professor Eric Sandweiss. Professor Sandweiss will give a half-hour presentation at the meeting from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. The event is Free and open to the public. The event will be held at the...
The Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College will meet on Monday, December 5
BLOOMINGTON – The Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington will hold the following executive meeting at Ivy Tech Bloomington in the Connie and Steve Ferguson Academic Building, 200 Daniels Way, Bloomington, on Monday, December 5. The meeting will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m....
Work to resume next week on State Road 252 bridge project west of Morgantown
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors plans to resume work next week at the S.R. 252 bridge over West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County. The bridge is located just over a mile west of S.R. 135 near Morgantown. As early as Monday, December 5,...
The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora
MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square
BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday
ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless
Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
Obituary: Carolyn Jean Sproles
Carolyn Jean (Taylor) Sproles, 80, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born March 15, 1942, in French Lick, Indiana to Lee Roy and Lorena Mae (Nelson) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She married James H. Sproles on Sept 2, 1961, after a short 4-month courtship. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Jim preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2019.
BNL’s Jett Jones named Genius Jock for the month of December
BEDFORD – Jett Jones, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of December, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Jett, the son of Jimmy and Stormi Jones, has been involved in every...
Bluejackets hold off Crawford County for first win of the season
Mitchell High School was able to secure their first victory of the season on Friday night against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference foe Crawford County, despite a rocky second half that saw a 10-point halftime lead shrink down to as low as three in the final 10 seconds of play. Carried...
BNL’s Filler, Stancombe finish third in weight classes at Old Barn Brawl
HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler and Ethan Stancombe finished third in their respective weight classes during the first annual Old Barn Brawl at Southridge on Saturday. The Stars finished ninth in the star-studded 10-team field with 138 points. Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School won the team title...
Spreen’s a basketball ‘10’ as she joins royal company during blowout victory over New Albany
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence added another name to its remarkable roll call of royalty. All of a sudden, the list is getting crowded. That doesn’t make it less special. And it’s rather appropriate for Chloe Spreen to become the 10th name on the register. On the 10 scale, that’s where her game is headed.
The Butler kid did it! Norman joins exclusive list as No.5 BNL roars past Gibson Southern 73-43
EVANSVILLE – Without a Pride, with a lot of pride, with a future Indiana All-Star reaching another career mark of excellence, Bedford North Lawrence bounced back in spectacular fashion. Can’t keep a good team down, even with a starter down. The No.5 Stars, rubbing the ointment of victory...
South’s wise word to the Wis-ley? Shoot it. Panthers pounce on Stars 68-55
BLOOMINGTON _ After watching his team’s tepid touch in a loss at New Albany last week, Bloomington South coach J.R. Holmes had a word of advice for his shooters heading into Friday’s home duel against Bedford North Lawrence. He issued an edict for the Panthers to relax and...
Stars to continue quest for HHC title with struggling Bulldogs
BEDFORD – New Albany will make the rugged journey to BNL Fieldhouse on Saturday with the added weight of a nine-game losing streak. That’s a difficult burden for any road trip, but especially tough when one of the state’s best teams is waiting at the end of the line.
