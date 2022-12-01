ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Important neighborhood group grant deadlines

BLOOMINGTON – Now is the time for neighborhood groups to begin planning neighborhood improvement projects and organizing for neighborhood cleanups in anticipation of the March 2023 grant deadlines. All 2023 applications will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Contact angela.vanrooy@bloomington.in.gov with questions. Learn more at: https://bton.in/ckXcr. Neighborhood Improvement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Seymour gives tornado sirens to the Town of Medora

MEDORA – Thanks to the generosity of Seymour officials the Town of Medora will now have tornado sirens. During the Seymour Board of Public Works and Safety, Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas asked for permission to donate two sirens that were replaced in Seymour and are still in good working condition but now excess inventory to the Town of Medora.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Venture to Bedford’s Downtown Square this Saturday for Christmas Around the Square

BEDFORD – Bedford Revitalization Inc.’s Christmas Around the Square is prepared to make its annual return Saturday, December 3rd. Visit the Open Air Christmas Market and enjoy food from local food trucks and purchase Christmas crafts and gifts from vendors lined up on J Street between 15th and 16th streets. Some vendors will be open early in the day along with the downtown shops and restaurants, however all street vendors will be operating from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 1, 2022

10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Odon Lighted Christmas Parade scheduled for this Monday

ODON – The Odon Lighted Christmas Parade is Monday, December 5th, at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Grinch”. Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. on John Poindexter Street. Prizes will be awarded for the best float. You can register your float by emailing odonbusinessalliance@gmail.com.
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carolyn Jean Sproles

Carolyn Jean (Taylor) Sproles, 80, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born March 15, 1942, in French Lick, Indiana to Lee Roy and Lorena Mae (Nelson) Taylor, who both preceded her in death. She married James H. Sproles on Sept 2, 1961, after a short 4-month courtship. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together. Jim preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2019.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Jett Jones named Genius Jock for the month of December

BEDFORD – Jett Jones, a senior at Bedford North Lawrence High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of December, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Jett, the son of Jimmy and Stormi Jones, has been involved in every...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bluejackets hold off Crawford County for first win of the season

Mitchell High School was able to secure their first victory of the season on Friday night against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference foe Crawford County, despite a rocky second half that saw a 10-point halftime lead shrink down to as low as three in the final 10 seconds of play. Carried...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Filler, Stancombe finish third in weight classes at Old Barn Brawl

HUNTINGBURG – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jorj Filler and Ethan Stancombe finished third in their respective weight classes during the first annual Old Barn Brawl at Southridge on Saturday. The Stars finished ninth in the star-studded 10-team field with 138 points. Tennessee powerhouse Baylor School won the team title...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars to continue quest for HHC title with struggling Bulldogs

BEDFORD – New Albany will make the rugged journey to BNL Fieldhouse on Saturday with the added weight of a nine-game losing streak. That’s a difficult burden for any road trip, but especially tough when one of the state’s best teams is waiting at the end of the line.
NEW ALBANY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy