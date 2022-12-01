Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Pileup crash involves 12 vehicles, 22 patients; some minor injuries reported
The Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department reported minor injuries for some of the 22 patients involved in a pileup crash on Airline Highway about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3. According to a social media post, firefighters said the crash happened when dense fog was in the area around the Ascension Parish town.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LHSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Louisiana high school championship pairings
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has set its high school football championship schedule for next week in New Orleans. Games will take place Thursday through next Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Eight games will take place, with two games on Thursday and three games each on Friday and Saturday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football score vs. Georgia: Live updates from the SEC Championship Game
ATLANTA – LSU football will try to score its third SEC title in 11 years when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS). No. 14 LSU (9-3) is attempting to bounce back from a 38-23 upset loss at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football gets smoked by Georgia, dashing SEC title hopes
ATLANTA - LSU football in 2022 is many things, but SEC champion is not one of them. The Tigers lost that opportunity on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, falling to the Bulldogs 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 14 LSU (9-4) got off to a solid start, forcing a three-and-out on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If LSU football's Garrett Nussmeier seeks a transfer, Tennessee should take a peek | Toppmeyer
Atlanta – Coaches in the market for a transfer quarterback should have watched the second half of Saturday's SEC Championship with interest. With each deep ball that penetrated Georgia’s usually ironclad but suddenly vulnerable secondary, LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier polished his résumé. His sizzling relief performance served as a bright spot in No. 14 LSU's 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
In a game to forget, LSU football found a slice of hope: Garrett Nussmeier
ATLANTA — Once the halftime whistle sounded, very little had gone right for LSU football. The Tigers (9-4) were getting their butts handed to them by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the way to a 50-30 loss. They had just surrendered a 28-3 run to finish the half down 25 points.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football grades: Guess who received the F in Tigers' SEC Championship Game loss
ATLANTA - No. 14 LSU football got blown out by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, 50-30. The Tigers (9-4) were in position to score the game's first points, but Damian Ramos' blocked field goal attempt was recovered and returned for a Georgia touchdown. LSU answered back with a touchdown of its own, but the Bulldogs (13-0) went on a 28-3 run to end the half with a 35-10 lead.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball at Tulane: Live updates
Last time out on Tuesday, LSU played an instate foe and Southeastern Louisiana "exposed" some things as Kim Mulkey's struggled for much of the night in the 63-55 victory. The No. 11 Tigers (8-0) now hit the road in their first true road of the season to take on Tulane at Fogelman Arena Sunday (4 p.m., ESPN+).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Brian Kelly gives injury update for Jayden Daniels ahead of Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue
BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will need a week to 10 days to fully recover from an ankle injury that he aggravated during Saturday's SEC Championship game loss to No. 1 Georgia, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. Daniels originally injured the ankle during LSU's loss...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report
BATON ROUGE - No. 17 LSU football will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 2 (noon, ABC). The Tigers (9-4) enter the game following their 50-30 defeat to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Boilermakers (8-5) also are coming a loss, 43-22, to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.
