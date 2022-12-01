New York LOTTO second-prize winning ticket sold in Youngstown

The New York Lottery announced one second-prize winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid on Lockport Street in Youngstown.

The ticket was sold for the November 30 New York LOTTO drawing and is worth $87,982.

The New York Lottery also announced Saturday's drawing has been increased to $12.7 million since no first-prize winning ticket was sold.

Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

According to the New York Lottery website, the odds of winning the second-prize LOTTO in a single panel is 1 in 7,509,579.