Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
NBC San Diego
Worried About Social Security Benefit Cuts? Calculators Can Gauge How Changes May Affect You
Social Security has a 13-year window for paying full benefits. At that point, benefits may be reduced unless Congress acts sooner. If you want to know how benefit cuts would affect you, certain calculators can help. While it's generally still wise to plan under current rules, stress-testing your plan can...
NBC San Diego
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
Comments / 0