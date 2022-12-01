Read full article on original website
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead With First Career World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
Lionel Messi took the field for his 1,000th career game and what could be his final career World Cup match. But he's doing everything within his power to make sure the latter is not the case. Messi broke a scoreless tie by scoring his first career knockout stage goal to...
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
How to Watch Brazil vs. South Korea in 2022 World Cup Round of 16 Match
It’s contender vs. underdog next in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, one of the top teams competing in Qatar, is coming off a 1-0 loss to Cameroon where it played its B-team, but the result didn’t matter as it still clinched first place in Group G. The Seleção had beaten Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in rock-solid performances from its key starters in the first two group games.
LIVE score: Japan vs. Croatia World Cup game heads to penalties; updates from round of 16 action, bracket
Japan and the 2018 World Cup finalists are into extra time. Monday's showdown between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is in extra time after the two teams played the first 90 minutes out to a 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. It's the first match from this tournament to go to extra time. If the match is tied after extra time, the winner will be decided by a penalty-kick shootout.
How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16
Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
Messi and Argentina knock Australia out of World Cup
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez each scored goals to lead Argentina past Australia 2-1 Saturday at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Iran at USA
Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America fans celebrate after winning a group stage match against Iran to advance to the round of sixteen during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Portugal vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this last 16 clash.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There's a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team's 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale. "I didn't...
Dominik Livaković Makes History in World Cup Penalty Shootout Vs. Japan
In a tight round of 16 contest against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, the Vatreni emerged victorious in the first penalty shootout of the tournament. And that’s when Dominik Livaković announced himself to the world. The 27-year-old Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper saved Takumi Minamino’s opening...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Round Of 16 Fixtures, Schedule & Results
All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the knockout stages.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Sign With Saudi Arabian Team Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly has found a new team...and a new league. The Portuguese soccer legend is set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth a potential $200 million per season with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, according to Spain's national newspaper Marca. Days prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA...
Report: USMNT Breakout Star Yunus Musah a Potential January Transfer Candidate
The January transfer window is approaching, and it could be time for some players to move to a new club. This window will be quite different than any other January as it comes after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is typically held in the summer. Some...
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
Brazil honors Pelé on field after 4-1 win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Brazil honored Pelé on the field following their 4-1 victory over South Korea. Pelé, 82 years old, posted on his Instagram that he is watching the game from his hospital room.
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Japan have been the surprise package of this 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they were hoping to extend their remarkable journey still further today. Few would have predicted the Asian side's progress; they were expected to be cast aside by heavyweights Spain and Germany, but beat them both to top Group E — the so-called 'Group of Death' — in style. Defeat against Costa Rica was the only blemish on their record, but they headed into their Round of 16 game against Croatia knowing that victory would mark their best-ever run at a World Cup.
World Cup 2022 Portugal vs. Switzerland start time, odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets
Portugal look to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 16 years when they square off against Switzerland on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese have exited in this round twice and failed to make it past the group stage once since going all the way to the semifinals in 2006, when they lost to France. The Swiss are making their third straight appearance in the Round of 16 but haven't reached the quarters since 1954.
