Toledo's most accomplished track and field athlete, the superintendent of Toledo Public Schools, and the creator of the BCSN local sports television network were among those honored Monday night at the Toledo City Athletic League's Hall of Fame dinner and induction held at The Premier. Those three — Erik Kynard, Jr., Romules Durant, and Allan Block – were joined by DeVilbiss athlete, Start coach, and longtime track official Diane McClellan, Macomber basketball star Clinton Ransey, longtime City League coaches Dick Crowell (basketball) of Bowsher and Jeff Mielcarek (baseball) of Central Catholic, and the 1977 Class AAA girls state championship 880-yard relay team from Rogers. Kynard, a 2009 Rogers High School graduate, was the silver medalist in the long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympic games in London, and placed sixth in the 2016 Games in Brazil. While at Rogers, Kynard was a two-time Division I state champion, setting the Ohio prep record at 7 feet, 3½ inches at the City League meet his senior year.

22 MINUTES AGO