Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter:...
Florida vs. Oregon State: Kickoff Time Set for Las Vegas Bowl
UPDATE: ESPN announced on Monday that the Las Vegas Bowl featuring the Florida Gators and Oregon State Beavers will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, December 17. It will air on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled to broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m....
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
Gonzaga pulls ahead late in close-fought win against Kent State
If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team expected Monday’s game against Kent State to be a break from their grueling noncofnerence schedule, they were in for a surprise. The contest featured 12 lead changes, but No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) still prevailed in a 73-66 win over Kent State (6-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Houston Texans’ Defense Excels, Offense and Special Teams Struggle vs. Browns
HOUSTON -- Roy Lopez celebrated raucously in the end zone, thoroughly enjoying the moment. The Texans' defensive tackle swarmed Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb for a safety, bringing him to the ground after defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Christian Harris' penetration slowed Chubb down and allowed Lopez to finish the play.
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
City League Hall of Fame adds 7 individuals, 1 team
Toledo's most accomplished track and field athlete, the superintendent of Toledo Public Schools, and the creator of the BCSN local sports television network were among those honored Monday night at the Toledo City Athletic League's Hall of Fame dinner and induction held at The Premier. Those three — Erik Kynard, Jr., Romules Durant, and Allan Block – were joined by DeVilbiss athlete, Start coach, and longtime track official Diane McClellan, Macomber basketball star Clinton Ransey, longtime City League coaches Dick Crowell (basketball) of Bowsher and Jeff Mielcarek (baseball) of Central Catholic, and the 1977 Class AAA girls state championship 880-yard relay team from Rogers. Kynard, a 2009 Rogers High School graduate, was the silver medalist in the long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympic games in London, and placed sixth in the 2016 Games in Brazil. While at Rogers, Kynard was a two-time Division I state champion, setting the Ohio prep record at 7 feet, 3½ inches at the City League meet his senior year.
Giants Open Week as Underdogs vs. Eagles
In the least surprising betting news of the week, the New York Giants are listed as a 6.5 underdog against the Philadelphia, according to SI Sportsbook. Understandably so. The 11-1 Eagles remain red-hot, having won their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five. The Eagles also average 28.2 points per game, second in the league behind the Chiefs (29.2 points per game).
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future
Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
