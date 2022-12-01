ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil to decide on Neymar after Cameroon game at World Cup

 4 days ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil will reevaluate Neymar’s condition and decide about his chances of playing again at this year’s World Cup after Friday’s game against Cameroon.

Neymar hurt his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia and was ruled out for the rest of group stage. Also not playing against Cameroon because of injury were right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro.

“They are progressing,” Brazil assistant coach Cléber Xavier said Thursday. “We are focused on the game against Cameroon, and then we will start the decision-making process about these players. We already have a plan prepared for their return.”

Xavier did not elaborate on the plan. Brazil team doctors have not yet given a timetable on Neymar’s return, or said if he would be back at all.

Brazil reached the round of 16 after two matches and needs only a draw against Cameroon to secure first place in Group G.

Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

