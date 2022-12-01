Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.

7 HOURS AGO