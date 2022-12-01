ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX59

Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OV8x2_0jTpKMWE00

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the Covert Robbery Unit started its investigation on December 21 after a series of business robberies. The investigation developed 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders as a suspect in the cases.

On April 1, the department said investigators arrested Sanders with the help of Indianapolis Special Weapons and Tactics.

The investigation uncovered additional robberies throughout the city that police believe Sanders was involved in. Police believe he is the suspect in the following cases:

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the IMPD Homicide /Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Related
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
WIBC.com

IMPD: Woman Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was hit and killed by someone else driving a car on Indy’s southeast side Monday morning around 6 o’clock. IMPD says it happened at the intersection of East Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene...
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times

BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
cbs4indy.com

Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous after woman hit and killed

People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with speeding and jaywalking issues. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/drivers-call-southeast-side-intersection-dangerous-after-woman-hit-and-killed/. Drivers call southeast side intersection dangerous …. People we talked to driving or doing business in the area said the intersection is a dangerous one with...
FOX59

IMPD to begin analysis of gunshot detection technology data following test program

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD is no longer responding to gunshot detection technology in real time. Beginning in October the city began to saturate the near east side with gunshot detection sensors. That allowed officers to be notified about gunshots while sitting in their squad cars without having to wait for a 911 call. […]
FOX59

Indianapolis police searching for missing 21-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 21-year-old Isaiah Scholl went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle on the city’s south side. Scholl, IMPD said, is described as a 5’6″, 200-pound white […]
WISH-TV

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
FOX59

Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
FOX59

Man sought in connection with June 2021 double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a double homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to find 33-year-old Lamar Ball. He’s accused of killing Justice Wills and Eric Colvin last year. On June 28, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a crash at […]
WISH-TV

IMPD takes person for questioning after 21-year-old shot, killed at apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken for questioning after a man was shot and killed Friday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said. Just before 5:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at an apartment building at the intersection of Hanna Avenue and Bluff Road, across the street from Bluff Park.
korncountry.com

Two arrested after police chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people on multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday at around 2:40 p.m. Officers pulled over a car that was apparently connected to a recent shoplifting incident. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, the driver, Christopher A. Riddle, 43, of Indianapolis, sped away, per CPD’s Lt. Matt Harris.
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
FOX59

Person dead after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot Friday night on Indy’s near north side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 3700 block of N. Washington Blvd. for a person shot. This is near the intersection of 38th Street and Central Avenue. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a man with […]
WTHI

Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
FOX59

FOX59

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy