Indianapolis police arrest man in connection with series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he robbed a series of businesses in a four-month timeframe.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the Covert Robbery Unit started its investigation on December 21 after a series of business robberies. The investigation developed 26-year-old Jovonni Sanders as a suspect in the cases.

On April 1, the department said investigators arrested Sanders with the help of Indianapolis Special Weapons and Tactics.

The investigation uncovered additional robberies throughout the city that police believe Sanders was involved in. Police believe he is the suspect in the following cases:

