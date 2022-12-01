ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70-year-old Franklin man arrested for nude sunbathing on roof

By Seth Linscombe
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN, La. ( KLFY ) – A Franklin man was arrested for sunbathing nude on his roof.

According to the Franklin Police Department, they received a complaint just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday regarding a man who was sunbathing nude on the roof of a house. When officers arrived, they observed the nude subject and requested that he come down from the roof where he was arrested.

Mother speaks out after daughter suffers broken jaw in home invasion

Lee Segura, 70 of Franklin was arrested on the charge of obscenity. Segura was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Megan H
4d ago

Finally! He's finally done too much! the half naked dancing on the corner just wasn't enough for him. He wanted to go to jail! He begs for attention! 🙄

