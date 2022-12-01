ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County deputy on administrative leave after being accused of not taking action during shooting

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A Pulaski County deputy is on administrative leave after being accused of not following protocol while on-duty.

A spokesperson for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that the sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding a shooting where the deputy was accused of not taking action.

Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police speaks out on interim police chief retiring

The PSCO has opened an internal investigation. Authorities are unable to provide any further comment as the investigation continues.

Officials with the PSCO have not released the name of the deputy at this time.

