Greene Co. Sheriff warns against phone scams

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Greene County have been receiving calls from a person posing as a sheriff’s department employee, police say.

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a caller ID identified as Sergeant or Detective Brett Garland has called multiple area residents then requested they call a separate number to speak about “an important legal matter.”

Department officials warned that the office has not been making calls to residents without cause, and warned against providing any personal information to callers.

