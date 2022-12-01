ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Greene Co. Sheriff warns against phone scams

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bog8o_0jTpJxhY00

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Greene County have been receiving calls from a person posing as a sheriff’s department employee, police say.

Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a caller ID identified as Sergeant or Detective Brett Garland has called multiple area residents then requested they call a separate number to speak about “an important legal matter.”

Department officials warned that the office has not been making calls to residents without cause, and warned against providing any personal information to callers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 2

Related
WJHL

Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
WJHL

“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
WJHL

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
WJHL

Police investigating after staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle injured

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday. According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s […]
WJHL

Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
WJHL

TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy

(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
WJHL

Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
wjhl.com

CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington County

At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson City. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in...
wcyb.com

TBI: Man dead after firing at officers in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead after firing a handgun at deputies in Johnson City, according to the TBI. According to authorities, it happened on the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road. Authorities say deputies responded to the address in response to a man who was...
993thex.com

Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack

A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
WJHL

Gray man wanted out of Illinois arrested after allegedly found with stolen vehicle

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Gray was arrested Thursday after police reported they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Daniel Whited, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property after deputies were tipped off to a possible […]
WJHL

General manager of South Fork Utility District resigns

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Fork Utility District (SFUD) has accepted the resignation of its general manager, who was at the center of an investigation by a state agency that found nearly $1.7 million in “questionable payments” to his businesses. According to a post from the utility district, the SFUD Board of Commissioners […]
WJHL

JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
wcyb.com

Kingsport Police Department searching for woman not heard from since September

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a woman who has not been heard from since September. Katherine Carrico, 50, was reported missing by a family member in October. Carrico is about 5-foot-6 and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair...
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy