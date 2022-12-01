Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Thanksgiving tradition
On Nov. 23, members of GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club prepared, assembled and delivered 32 turkey dinners with all the fixings to local citizens who are elderly or may not have family nearby. This cherished club tradition is spearheaded every year by longtime member Peggy Allen and is an annual project of the Health & Wellness Community Service Program committee. Pictured are members of the club, along with several helpful husbands.
warrenrecord.com
Zion youth open Christmas Shoppe and Community Thrift Store
The Gen-Z Youth (the Youth Group at Zion Church) is sponsoring a Christmas Shoppe and Community Thrift Store though the holidays. The HOPE N.O.W. Christmas Shoppe & Thrift Store is located at 1719 US 1, Norlina, in the Wise community and will be open from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Operating hours are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Saturdays. The store will be closed Christmas weekend.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Foster parents desperately needed in Emporia-Greensville
Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Family Specialist Cina Minor is searching for resource parents to house foster children in the community. Last week, Minor told the Emporia Rotary Club members that the local DSS has approximately 25 foster children in their care. Only four are housed locally. The lack of resource parents in the community presents hardships for the foster children.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
City of Emporia awarded CDBG grant
The City of Emporia was recently awarded one of 10 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) in the amount of $1,350,000. Phase I of the South Main Street Neighborhood Improvement project will rehabilitate 13 single-family homes and substantially reconstruct two homes located on Zion Boulevard and Wadlow Streets and includes a few adjacent properties on Clay Street. Additionally, qualitative improvements to the stormwater drainage, street, and pedestrian systems will make the neighborhood more walkable and accessible for the community.
cbs17
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pratt hired as HCPS Superintendent
WINTON – Hertford County Public Schools (HCPS) has a new leader. At their meeting here Monday night, the Hertford County Board of Education voted unanimously to hire Dr. Jesse Pratt as the next superintendent of HCPS. Dr. Pratt will take office on Jan. 3, 2023. Expressing his gratitude for...
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
studyfinds.org
Designed to kill fleas, veterinary drugs ivermectin, fluralaner may be key to stopping bed bugs
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two common veterinary drugs to fight parasites may also help fight against bed bug infestations, with one particularly showing strong potential, according to new research from North Carolina State University. “The bed bug is a globally important insect,” says Cobal Schal Blanton J. Whitmire, Distinguished Professor...
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton Planning Board to meet Wednesday
The Planning Board of the Town of Warrenton will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. • Special use application: 432 S. Main St., Airbnb. • Special use application: 420 s. Main St., Airbnb. • Warrenton Comprehensive Plan. •...
WRAL
Rocky Mount opens new downtown development office amid effort to grow city center
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The city of Rocky Mount has opened a new downtown development office as part of an ongoing effort to build up the area. City leaders say 2022 brought more housing and new businesses to downtown Rocky Mount, but there’s still work to do to help the city center reach its full potential.
WRAL
Durham business owners excited as social district debuts to plenty of fanfare
DURHAM, N.C. — One of the biggest social districts in the Triangle is now in effect. Durham's social district includes 67 participating businesses selling drinks and another 32 businesses that don't sell alcohol but are allowing drinks inside. There are currently 18 social districts throughout the state. Several North...
North Carolina company shares cowboy lifestyle with community
ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years. Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Police: 2 kids found in car with 2 bodies
ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Two people were found fatally shot in a car in a parking lot of a North Carolina business and two young children were found unharmed in the backseat Thursday morning, police said. Rocky Mount police said employees arriving for work on Construction Drive around 6...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
warrenrecord.com
S-line community pop-up event continues
Representatives of KIttelson & Associates, the consulting firm leading the Transit-Oriented Development study for a potential S-line rail stop in Norline, will be outside Rachel's Whistle Stop at 123 Hyco St., Norlina, until 1 p.m. to discuss the project. Community pop-up events are being held this month in several towns and cities that are being considered for potential stops along the S-line passenger rail line that would connect Raleigh to Richmond, Va. Community input during the TOD study process is utilized to plan how the area around rail stops could be developed for public parks, trails, and other spaces for the community.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
cbs17
SC rescue vehicle stolen from ‘slime ball’ recovered in Nash County, authorities say
DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Rocky Mount at a gas station along N.C. 43, someone phoned in a report of a suspicious person behind the wheel of a rescue vehicle on Monday. On arrival at the Circle K in Dortches, deputies saw a man who was working...
