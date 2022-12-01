Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton Planning Board to meet Wednesday
The Planning Board of the Town of Warrenton will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. • Special use application: 432 S. Main St., Airbnb. • Special use application: 420 s. Main St., Airbnb. • Warrenton Comprehensive Plan. •...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
Golden LEAF announces $8 million in funding at December meeting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gold Leaf Foundation has awarded $5.8 million in funding to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program. Additionally, $1,336,550 was awarded to funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding. Funding for various projects […]
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
WRAL
Rocky Mount opens new downtown development office amid effort to grow city center
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The city of Rocky Mount has opened a new downtown development office as part of an ongoing effort to build up the area. City leaders say 2022 brought more housing and new businesses to downtown Rocky Mount, but there’s still work to do to help the city center reach its full potential.
WRAL
Hillsborough Planning Board member accused of abandoned remodeling projects
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months.
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT
RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• On Nov. 8, Murray T. Comly reported credit card/automated teller machine fraud at the ATM on West Ridgeway St., Warrenton. He reported that $1,069 was taken from his debit card. • On Nov. 8, Leon Richardson reported identity thefts. Identity documents were taken from a Riddley Powell Road, Macon,...
cbs17
This 70-year-old Nash County bridge will be replaced, DOT says
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 70-year-old bridge in Nash County will be replaced beginning next year. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday the bridge on alternate U.S. Route 64 over the Tar River will be replaced after the awarding of a $3.7 million contract. DOT says...
cbs17
Parade organizers increase safety measures, increase driver age limit in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Christmas parade drew hundreds of smiling faces to Main Street Saturday evening, some of them coming to the parades for decades. “Since about ’94 when we moved here,” Mary Hause said. Hause brought children that she nannies to the parade this...
'I trusted him:' Former Hillsborough Planning Board member under investigation
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the possibility of criminal charges against a contractor that WRAL's 5 On Your Side has been investigating for months. A homeowner hired the contractor, who was also a Hillsborough Planning Board member, to renovate her kitchen. "I...
nsjonline.com
What a circus: NCDOT unloads final Ringling Bros. railcars at a loss
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has finally sold off the railcars that originally belonged to the Ringling Bros. circus. The circus railcars were supposed to be refurbished per former NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon, but that apparently never happened. Instead of being refurbished, they sat idle on...
warrenrecord.com
S-line community pop-up event continues
Representatives of KIttelson & Associates, the consulting firm leading the Transit-Oriented Development study for a potential S-line rail stop in Norline, will be outside Rachel's Whistle Stop at 123 Hyco St., Norlina, until 1 p.m. to discuss the project. Community pop-up events are being held this month in several towns and cities that are being considered for potential stops along the S-line passenger rail line that would connect Raleigh to Richmond, Va. Community input during the TOD study process is utilized to plan how the area around rail stops could be developed for public parks, trails, and other spaces for the community.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
cbs17
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said. The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.
WRAL
Durham business owners excited as social district debuts to plenty of fanfare
DURHAM, N.C. — One of the biggest social districts in the Triangle is now in effect. Durham's social district includes 67 participating businesses selling drinks and another 32 businesses that don't sell alcohol but are allowing drinks inside. There are currently 18 social districts throughout the state. Several North...
cbs17
Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
cbs17
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs. According to social media posts, a billboard on North Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount will display a sign of remembrance for the life of Kevon Ricks, the young man killed in the massive QVC fire almost a year ago.
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the fire was out of control and […]
