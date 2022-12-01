Read full article on original website
Related
Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
18-year-old paralyzed in crash asks for Christmas cards
The high school senior has been at ECMC recovering for more than four months, after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portville September 3. Kranock was on her friend’s porch.
chautauquatoday.com
Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek
A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Investigators reveal new details in Warsaw Elementary library crash
WARSAW, N.Y. — Friday afternoon at Warsaw Elementary, two pickup trucks crashed into the wall of the school’s library when a driver blew past a stop sign while traveling 80 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and leaving investigators with more questions than answers. “I don't know...
One killed in Lang, Ericson Avenue shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a shooting on Lang and Ericson Avenues early Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Saturday, where the 25-year-old male victim was shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone […]
3 People Arrested For Sneaking Drugs Into Erie County Holding Center
Three people were arrested in separate incidents for bringing contraband into the Erie County Holding Center. Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported the arrest of the three individuals on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. They were each arrested on felony contraband charges. Crack Cocaine Falls From Man's Butt During...
Buffalo clubs on alert in wake of deadly Colorado gay club shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The LGBTQ+ community is on high alert after five people were killed and 25 others injured in that Colorado Springs gay club shooting. News 4 spoke with the owners of the popular Club Marcella to see how they’re keeping guests safe. Club Marcella opened up on Pearl Street in 1995. since […]
Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday, On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who […]
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Man with Suspended Driving Privileges Charged with Felony DWI
A Mayville man is facing a number of charges, including felony DWI, after a traffic stop on Nettle Hill Road in the Town of Chautauqua early Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 2:30 AM and found that the driver, 30-year-old Ronald Miller, Jr., allegedly had a suspended registration and had his driving privileges suspended as well. Deputies say an investigation at the scene alleges that Miller was intoxicated, and further investigation determined that he had previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years. Along with felony DWI, Miller was charged with aggravated DWI, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, and open alcohol containers in a vehicle. He was later released with tickets to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Monroe Co. Children’s Detention Center employee arrested for allegedly facilitating fight
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) was brought into investigate, and senior MCCDC staff were notified.
Three charged in contraband incidents at Erie County Holding Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff. On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine. While being transported […]
Police say a man involved in fatal car crash was charged with a fatal hit and run less than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY State Police say charges are pending against a Jamestown man, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Chautauqua County over the weekend. They also say this is the second fatal accident that Randall Rolison, 59, has been involved in within less than a year's time.
Woman faces charges after Walmart shoplifting incident
LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Irving woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Saturday, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Leanne R. White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree. Saturday evening, police say they were dispatched to Walmart for […]
Teen sentenced for Koons Avenue homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenager from Buffalo was sentenced Friday for his role in a double shooting earlier this year. The 16-year-old male, who is not being named due to his juvenile offender status, was sentenced in court to 12 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree in October.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation
A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Two seriously injured after hitting Warsaw school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1