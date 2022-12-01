SAN DIEGO — The Jacob deGrom watch ended before these winter meetings began, leaving another multiple Cy Young award winner as the largest object of intrigue on the free-agent pitching front. Justin Verlander, step right up — and meet the Mets? The three-time Cy Young award winner’s leverage with the Mets may have increased after deGrom on Friday signed a five-year contract with the Rangers worth $185 million, ending his illustrious tenure with the organization that drafted and developed him. The 34-year-old deGrom’s deal also includes a sixth-year vesting option that could increase the contract’s value to $222 million. The Mets can go...

18 MINUTES AGO