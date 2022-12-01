Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Lions set to cash in big on Matthew Stafford trade
Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Comments / 0