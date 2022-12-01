Matthew Stafford is unlikely to play again this season for the Los Angeles Rams, and that may greatly benefit one other NFC team. The Detroit Lions will receive the Rams’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Stafford to L.A. two years ago. Stafford was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is not eligible to return until Week 17. Since the Rams are 3-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention, no one expects them to bring Stafford back this year.

1 DAY AGO