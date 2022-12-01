Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'
Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
CBS Sports
NFL teams looking at Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible fit to fill coaching vacancies, per report
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two straight Big Ten championships, a 74-24 record during his eight years with his alma mater and has his team on the cusp of a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. It's not a surprise that there could be other teams courting him sooner rather than later and it appears some NFL teams may have already started looking at Harbaugh as a potential candidate to fill their coaching vacancies.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still undergoing tests on foot
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo continues to undergo testing on his broken left foot, but there's a growing belief that the quarterback avoided a Lisfranc injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Garoppolo made an early departure from Sunday's game against the Dolphins and needed a cart to...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
Cowboys win over Colts ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter on Sunday night and that's because the Cowboys and Colts were going for a scorigami, which is when a game ends with a final score that's never happened before in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst (calf) will likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Hurst caught two of three targets for 12 yards before suffering the calf injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear, as Baby relays that the team is still gathering more information. With the starting tight end unlikely to play, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi figure to be candidates for increased roles in Week 14.
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. Kent State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven computer model
The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3) have lost two of their last three games, and are looking to get things turned around at home on Monday night against Kent State (6-2). Both of Kent State's losses this season came on the road, but one was a hard-fought five-point loss to No. 2 Houston. Monday's game will be the first meeting between the programs, but both finished at the top of their respective conferences regular season standings last year.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers vs. Saints score: Tom Brady brings Tampa Bay back to life with stunning fourth-quarter rally
Tom Brady has done it again. The future Hall of Fame quarterback pulled Tampa Bay from the edges of defeat to beat the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, 17-16. The Bucs were trailing, 16-3, at the 5:31 mark of the fourth quarter when the Saints punted the ball back to the Tampa Bay offense. At that point, Brady and company marched 91 yards on 10 plays to score their first touchdown of the night and pull within six. The defense carried that momentum on the ensuing possession and forced a three-and-out on a Saints drive that lasted just 31 seconds and gave Brady the ball back with 2:29 left on the clock. As the 45-year-old has done throughout his career, he sliced and diced his way down the field and eventually connected with rookie Rachaad White for the touchdown that set up the game-winning extra point.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking
Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
Comments / 0