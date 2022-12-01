ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
TheStreet

Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November

The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Reuters

Polish regulator sets 2023 dividend policy for banks

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2023, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders depending on meeting specific criteria, it said on Tuesday.
CNN

Meme stock mania may finally be over

It's time to sing a requiem for a meme. Meme stocks, that is. Companies that attracted rabid followings from traders on Reddit and other social media sites in 2021 are struggling. Just look at GameStop.
rigzone.com

US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles

The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
InsideHook

The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now

Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
CNBC

The dollar and its impact on silver

The traders break down the impact of the dollar on silver. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
americanmilitarynews.com

US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
gcaptain.com

Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse

Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February. The flow dropped...
demolitionandrecycling.media

Demolition and Recycling International - November - December 2022

Hitachi and Kiesel extend partnership; McGee is first choice in barracks redevelopment contract; Skanska underway with US$300 million UK army base projects; AF Decom tackles ship recycling; diary dates. SITE REPORT. Only one company can be Best of the Best at the World Demolition Awards. In 2022, that distinction has...

